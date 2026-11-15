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El Paso
🍽️ Multiple El Paso Hospitality Jobs, Up to $20/hr+
5 days ago
El Paso’s food and hospitality scene is busy right now, from local taquerias to downtown hotels. Here are several solid options if you like fast-paced, people-focused work.
Assistant Manager (06887) – 6633 North Mesa
- Employer: Domino's
- Location: El Paso, TX
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
You’ll run the show on your shift—staffing, cash and inventory control, customer service, and store cleanliness. Good fit if you’re organized, can lead a team, and want a path to general manager or even franchise owner.
Kitchen Team Member / Cook
- Employer: Buffalo Wild Wings
- Location: El Paso, TX
- Type: Part-time
- Salary: Not listed
Work in the “heart of house” on multiple stations (grill, expo, etc.) and help keep game days running. Offers weekly pay, flexible schedule, meal discounts, and growth opportunities. (Also listed on Indeed with the same role.)
Waiter
- Employer: La No.4 Taqueria y Cantina
- Location: El Paso, TX
- Type: Other (in-person restaurant role)
- Salary: $7.25–$7.50/hr + tips
Classic server role: greet guests, take orders, run food and drinks, and help keep the dining room clean. Good for someone with basic POS and cash-handling skills who wants flexible hours and an employee discount.
Hairstylist / Cosmetologist
- Employer: Precision Salon
- Location: Westside El Paso, TX
- Type: Full-time or Part-time, Permanent
- Salary: Commission-based + tips
Busy westside salon looking for experienced stylists for cutting, color, highlights, and styling. Great if you’re licensed, creative, and want steady clients plus tip income.
Steward (Dishwasher)
- Employer: Plaza Hotel Pioneer Park
- Location: El Paso, TX
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Back-of-house role washing dishes, keeping kitchen areas spotless, and helping with prep during busy times. Solid entry into hotel kitchens with a clear path toward cook or stewarding supervisor.
Laundry Attendant / Lodgekeeper
- Employer: Hotel Equities
- Location: El Paso, TX
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $13.50–$14.50/hr
Handle hotel laundry and support housekeeping—washing, folding, organizing linens, and keeping areas stocked and clean. Comes with medical, dental, vision, PTO, 401(k), hotel discounts, and growth opportunities.
Cook
- Employer: Bonny's Cafe
- Location: El Paso, TX
- Type: Full-time or Part-time
- Salary: $9.00–$10.00/hr
Hands-on kitchen role helping with menu prep, cooking, catering, and keeping stations clean. Nice fit if you already have solid knife skills and want to grow your culinary experience.
Pub Trivia Host (Quizmaster)
- Employer: Geeks Who Drink
- Location: El Paso, TX
- Type: Part-time
- Salary: From $20.00/hr
Host weekly trivia nights, run the mic, and keep the crowd engaged—perfect if you’re 21+, have a laptop, and like performing or teaching. Offers flexible schedule, paid sick time based on events, and referral bonuses.
Server
- Employer: Perol Restaurant
- Location: El Paso, TX
- Type: Other (in-person restaurant role)
- Salary: $7.25–$19.00/hr (base + tips)
Serve food and drinks, handle POS and payments, and help keep the dining room running smoothly. Includes employee discount, flexible schedule, free food, and paid training, with 20–40 hours per week.
Crew Member – Tropical Smoothie Cafe
- Employer: Tropical Smoothie Cafe
- Location: El Paso, TX
- Type: Full-time or Part-time
- Salary: $9.00–$12.00/hr
Make smoothies and light food, work the register, and keep the café clean in a fast-casual setting. Good for someone who wants flexible shifts, weekends, paid training, and an employee discount.
If one of these looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send in an application while it’s fresh.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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