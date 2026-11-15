El Paso’s food and hospitality scene is busy right now, from local taquerias to downtown hotels. Here are several solid options if you like fast-paced, people-focused work.

Employer: Domino's

Domino's Location: El Paso, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

You’ll run the show on your shift—staffing, cash and inventory control, customer service, and store cleanliness. Good fit if you’re organized, can lead a team, and want a path to general manager or even franchise owner.

Employer: Buffalo Wild Wings

Buffalo Wild Wings Location: El Paso, TX

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Work in the “heart of house” on multiple stations (grill, expo, etc.) and help keep game days running. Offers weekly pay, flexible schedule, meal discounts, and growth opportunities. (Also listed on Indeed with the same role.)

Employer: La No.4 Taqueria y Cantina

Location: El Paso, TX

Type: Other (in-person restaurant role)

Other (in-person restaurant role) Salary: $7.25–$7.50/hr + tips

Classic server role: greet guests, take orders, run food and drinks, and help keep the dining room clean. Good for someone with basic POS and cash-handling skills who wants flexible hours and an employee discount.

Employer: Precision Salon

Location: Westside El Paso, TX

Type: Full-time or Part-time, Permanent

Full-time or Part-time, Permanent Salary: Commission-based + tips

Busy westside salon looking for experienced stylists for cutting, color, highlights, and styling. Great if you’re licensed, creative, and want steady clients plus tip income.

Employer: Plaza Hotel Pioneer Park

Location: El Paso, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Back-of-house role washing dishes, keeping kitchen areas spotless, and helping with prep during busy times. Solid entry into hotel kitchens with a clear path toward cook or stewarding supervisor.

Employer: Hotel Equities

Location: El Paso, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: $13.50–$14.50/hr

Handle hotel laundry and support housekeeping—washing, folding, organizing linens, and keeping areas stocked and clean. Comes with medical, dental, vision, PTO, 401(k), hotel discounts, and growth opportunities.

Employer: Bonny's Cafe

Location: El Paso, TX

Type: Full-time or Part-time

Full-time or Part-time Salary: $9.00–$10.00/hr

Hands-on kitchen role helping with menu prep, cooking, catering, and keeping stations clean. Nice fit if you already have solid knife skills and want to grow your culinary experience.

Employer: Geeks Who Drink

Location: El Paso, TX

Type: Part-time

Salary: From $20.00/hr

Host weekly trivia nights, run the mic, and keep the crowd engaged—perfect if you’re 21+, have a laptop, and like performing or teaching. Offers flexible schedule, paid sick time based on events, and referral bonuses.

Employer: Perol Restaurant

Location: El Paso, TX

Type: Other (in-person restaurant role)

Other (in-person restaurant role) Salary: $7.25–$19.00/hr (base + tips)

Serve food and drinks, handle POS and payments, and help keep the dining room running smoothly. Includes employee discount, flexible schedule, free food, and paid training, with 20–40 hours per week.

Employer: Tropical Smoothie Cafe

Location: El Paso, TX

Type: Full-time or Part-time

Full-time or Part-time Salary: $9.00–$12.00/hr

Make smoothies and light food, work the register, and keep the café clean in a fast-casual setting. Good for someone who wants flexible shifts, weekends, paid training, and an employee discount.

If one of these looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send in an application while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.