El Paso’s leadership job market is busy right now, especially in operations and finance. If you’ve got management experience and want to level up, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Access Communications Group (ACG)

Access Communications Group (ACG) Location: El Paso, TX (Texas Ave.)

Salary: $50,000 – $70,000 per year

Type: Full-time, in-person

Lead construction and telecom projects from kickoff to closeout for a growing multi-state contractor. You’ll own scope, budget, schedule, and project financials, support field crews, manage subcontractors, and work with federal and commercial clients. Benefits include 401(k) with 3.5% match, medical (50% of employee premium), dental, vision, PTO, and 7 holidays.

Employer: ADP

Location: El Paso, TX (Hybrid, per listing tags)

(Hybrid, per listing tags) Salary: $114,500 – $213,500 per year

Type: Full-time

Senior leadership role over teams that run retirement plan operations, compliance, and partner relationships. You’ll set strategy, manage budgets, drive process improvements, and develop leaders in a highly regulated space. ADP offers a full corporate package: medical, dental, vision, matched retirement savings, paid time off, volunteer time, and more.

Employer: Amazon (Amazon.com Services LLC)

Location: El Paso, TX – ELP1 Robotics Fulfillment Center

Salary: $121,500 – $164,400 per year (plus potential sign-on and RSUs)

(plus potential sign-on and RSUs) Type: Full-time

Run a large slice of Amazon’s inbound or outbound operations and lead a team of Operations and Area Managers in a robotics-enabled facility. You’ll own budget, staffing, safety, and performance while driving Lean improvements in a fast-paced, hands-on environment. Includes comprehensive health benefits, 401(k) match, paid time off, and parental leave.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—big employers often have similar roles opening up.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.