El Paso’s transport scene is busy right now, from diesel shops to EV service and local freight. If you like working with trucks or staying on the road close to home, these are worth a look.

Employer: Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors Location: El Paso, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (competitive wages; range mentioned but not specified)

This role keeps a large fleet running with repairs and preventive maintenance on heavy-duty trucks and equipment. You get benefits after 30 days, 401(k) with match, paid OEM training, uniforms/PPE, and room to grow if you’ve got at least 1+ year on heavy trucks and DOT inspections.

Employer: Rivian

Location: El Paso, TX

Type: Full-time, night shift

Salary: $31.84–$53.20 per hour (TX) + possible annual bonus

High-level EV tech role doing advanced diagnostics and complex repairs on Rivian vehicles, plus mentoring junior techs and sometimes traveling to other sites. Good fit if you have 5–8+ years auto repair, strong high-voltage experience, and want solid benefits, PTO, and 401(k)/ESPP with a growing EV brand.

Employer: Murphy-Hoffman Company (MHC Kenworth)

Location: El Paso, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive (exact amount not listed)

Drive a company vehicle around town picking up and delivering truck parts and helping in shipping/receiving. Comes with medical, dental, life insurance, PTO, 401(k) with match, and on-the-job training, ideal if you like staying local and want a path to grow inside a big truck dealership network.

Employer: Locs Of LuXey LLC

Location: Based in El Paso, TX ; runs mainly around Big Spring / Midland / Stanton

Based in ; runs mainly around Type: Full-time, local/regional

Pay: $3,000–$4,200 per week (about 30% of gross revenue, with gross typically $10,000–$14,000/week)

Local CDL role hauling 5–7 loads per day with weekly direct deposit and no pay deductions. Best for experienced CDL drivers who want high earning potential on local freight and can handle fast-paced, all-weather driving.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and check back—transportation hiring in El Paso tends to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.