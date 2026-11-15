undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
🎁 Free Finds Around El Paso — Games, Garden Gear & More
El Paso neighbors are giving away some handy free items this week, from games and books to garden supplies and home decor. Take a look and see if something fits your home.
Assorted Board Games, Books & More – Curb Alert
What: Curb alert with a mix of board games, kids’ books in Spanish, a standing desk mat, and a new tomato cage the owner couldn’t figure out.
- Condition: Mixed, but all set out to give away
- Location: 10812 Reef Sands, Sandstone Ranch, El Paso, TX
- Source: nextdoor.com
Items are at the curb and the post will be deleted when everything is gone, so move fast if you’re nearby.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Yard and Garden Materials – Fencing, Border & Tiles
What: Yard and garden materials, including fencing/border pieces and blue and white tiles about 2½ inches square.
- Condition: Used – like new
- Location: El Paso, TX (check listing for exact area)
- Source: facebook.com Marketplace
Great if you’re working on a garden edge, small patio project, or decorative border.
👉 See this item on facebook.com
Free Item in 79904 Zip Code
What: Listing simply says “Free” and “New” in the 79904 area. Check the post for photos and full details.
- Condition: New
- Location: El Paso, TX 79904 area
- Source: facebook.com Marketplace
Click through to see exactly what’s being offered and if it’s something you can use.
👉 See this item on facebook.com
Floral Chair Cushions Set
What: Set of floral chair cushions with ties, nice for adding comfort and a bit of color to your chairs.
- Condition: Not stated (check photos in listing)
- Location: Vista Del Sol West, El Paso, TX
- Source: nextdoor.com
Perfect for kitchen chairs, patio seating, or a small dining set.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Free items in El Paso tend to go quickly, so if you see something you like, reach out to the poster or head over as soon as you can.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.