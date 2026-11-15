El Paso neighbors are giving away some handy free items this week, from games and books to garden supplies and home decor. Take a look and see if something fits your home.

What: Curb alert with a mix of board games, kids’ books in Spanish, a standing desk mat, and a new tomato cage the owner couldn’t figure out.

Condition: Mixed, but all set out to give away

Mixed, but all set out to give away Location: 10812 Reef Sands, Sandstone Ranch, El Paso, TX

Source: nextdoor.com

Items are at the curb and the post will be deleted when everything is gone, so move fast if you’re nearby.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

What: Yard and garden materials, including fencing/border pieces and blue and white tiles about 2½ inches square.

Condition: Used – like new

Location: El Paso, TX (check listing for exact area)

(check listing for exact area) Source: facebook.com Marketplace

Great if you’re working on a garden edge, small patio project, or decorative border.

👉 See this item on facebook.com

What: Listing simply says “Free” and “New” in the 79904 area. Check the post for photos and full details.

Condition: New

Location: El Paso, TX 79904 area

Source: facebook.com Marketplace

Click through to see exactly what’s being offered and if it’s something you can use.

👉 See this item on facebook.com

What: Set of floral chair cushions with ties, nice for adding comfort and a bit of color to your chairs.

Condition: Not stated (check photos in listing)

Not stated (check photos in listing) Location: Vista Del Sol West, El Paso, TX

Source: nextdoor.com

Perfect for kitchen chairs, patio seating, or a small dining set.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Free items in El Paso tend to go quickly, so if you see something you like, reach out to the poster or head over as soon as you can.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.