El Paso’s sales and marketing scene is busy right now, with options from entry-level outreach to senior analytics. Here are a few solid roles worth a look this week.

Employer: El Paso Chamber

El Paso Chamber Location: El Paso, TX (on-site)

(on-site) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Help local businesses grow by bringing new members into the El Paso Chamber. This role is all about outreach, building relationships, managing leads in a CRM, and representing the Chamber at events and community activities.

Employer: Hakes Brothers

Hakes Brothers Location: El Paso, TX

Type: Full-time (commission-based sales)

(commission-based sales) Salary: Competitive commission structure (exact amount not listed)

Work from model homes, guide buyers through the new home process, and build strong ties with local realtors. This is a good fit if you have 2+ years of sales experience, like commission pay, and enjoy real estate and community events.

Employer: Advantage Solutions

Advantage Solutions Location: El Paso, TX (University of Texas at El Paso area)

(University of Texas at El Paso area) Type: Part-time (evenings, Wed–Sun)

(evenings, Wed–Sun) Salary: $35.00 per hour

Represent Anheuser-Busch InBev brands at local events and accounts, offering samples and talking with customers. Great for outgoing people 21+ with brand ambassador or bartending experience who want flexible, higher hourly pay.

Employer: Cushman & Wakefield

Cushman & Wakefield Location: El Paso, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: $17.00 – $20.00 per hour (not less than minimum wage)

Tour apartments with prospects, handle applications, and support residents at a multifamily community. Good for someone with 1+ year of related experience, strong customer service skills, and an interest in property leasing.

Employer: Mount Franklin Foods

Mount Franklin Foods Location: El Paso, TX (in-person)

(in-person) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Senior-level role turning market, consumer, and sales data into insights for retail brands. Ideal if you have 5–8+ years in CPG/Food & Beverage analytics, strong Excel/SQL/BI skills, and experience with tools like Power BI/Tableau and Nielsen/IRI.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—momentum matters, and you can always keep looking while you’re in the process.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.