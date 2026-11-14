El Paso has some solid options right now if you’re starting or growing a career in accounting. Here are a few local roles that stand out for stability, benefits, and room to learn.

Employer: Hunt Companies, Inc / Hunt Military Communities

Hunt Companies, Inc / Hunt Military Communities Location: El Paso, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (competitive pay + full benefits)

You’ll handle daily cash activity, bank reconciliations, journal entries, and monthly financial reports for multiple properties. This is a good fit if you have 1+ year of accounting experience, like detail work, and want strong benefits (PTO, medical, dental, retirement, and more).

Employer: HARDWARE SPECIALTIES & GLASS CO INC

Location: El Paso, TX

Type: Full-time (in person)

Pay: $16.75 – $18.75 per hour, about 40 hours per week

Great starter role if you’re new to accounting. You’ll record transactions, support A/P and A/R, help with payroll, and do bank and account reconciliations. Comes with health insurance and paid time off, and is ideal if you’re comfortable with spreadsheets and want to build real-world bookkeeping skills.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—you might be more qualified than you think.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.