📢 Early blood sugar testing can protect your health

Many Hispanic and Latino adults in El Paso are at higher risk for prediabetes and type 2 diabetes. You can feel completely fine while your blood sugar is already too high, which is why early testing matters.

For World Diabetes Day on November 14, the focus is on “Early action on diabetes.” The WHO notes common symptoms to mention to your provider:

Increased thirst

Frequent urination

Tiredness

Blurred vision

Unexplained weight loss

You’re at higher risk if you:

Have overweight or obesity

Are 45 or older

Have a parent or sibling with type 2 diabetes

Are physically active less than 3 times a week

Had gestational diabetes or a baby over 9 pounds

or a baby over Are Hispanic or Latino, African American, American Indian/Alaska Native, some Pacific Islander or Asian American groups

A simple blood test is the only way to know for sure. This November 14, ask your provider about a blood sugar test at your next visit.

UMC can help: call (915) 521-7979 to schedule an appointment or visit umcelpaso.org.