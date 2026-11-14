El Paso’s building scene is busy, from big civil projects to telecom and data centers. Here are several hands-on roles hiring now if you like working outdoors and on your feet.

Employer: PCL Construction, Inc.

PCL Construction, Inc. Location: El Paso, TX (79927)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Deadline: Ongoing

Work on major civil projects installing carbon steel, copper, and PVC piping and setting mechanical equipment like pumps and clarifiers. This role fits experienced pipefitters (5+ years) who can read drawings, follow OSHA safety rules, and handle layout, elevations, and piping tests.

Employer: ITG Communications, LLC

ITG Communications, LLC Location: El Paso, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Entry-level spot (0–2 years experience) helping aerial and underground crews with digging, trenching, pole work support, and traffic control. Good if you’re strong, safety-focused, can lift up to 75 lbs, and want to learn the telecom trade from the ground up.

Employer: Insight Global

Insight Global Location: On-site in Santa Teresa, NM (near El Paso, TX)

Type: Contract (17 weeks)

Pay: $33–$38/hr

Short-term but intense project doing structured and low-voltage cabling inside a large data center. You’ll work 6 days a week, 10–12 hour shifts, and must have a valid New Mexico ES-3, ES-7, EE-98, or ES-98J (TX) license and prior cabling experience.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—requirements are often more flexible than they look.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.