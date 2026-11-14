El Paso’s logistics scene is busy right now, from warehouses to procurement desks. If you like keeping materials moving and vendors in line, this week has some solid options.

Employer: Sumitomo Electric Wiring Systems, Inc.

Sumitomo Electric Wiring Systems, Inc. Location: El Paso, TX (Eastside Customer Service Center)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

This is a leadership role over connector systems purchasing—setting cost‑reduction targets, mentoring buyers, and working closely with engineering and quality. Good fit if you have a business/supply chain degree and 4+ years in purchasing or sales/contract management and want a bigger strategic seat at the table.

Employer: Wynen's

Location: El Paso, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Hands‑on buying role supporting manufacturing customers. You’ll source materials and MRO items, negotiate pricing and terms, manage suppliers, and watch inventory and demand trends. Great if you like working between sales, operations, and logistics and enjoy data‑driven purchasing.

Employer: FTI (Faith Technologies, Inc.)

Location: El Paso, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Mid‑level procurement role from quote to delivery in the electrical construction space. You’ll handle RFI/RFP/RFQ work, POs, vendor quotes, and delivery coordination, using ERP tools and basic data analysis. They’re looking for an Associate’s in Supply Chain/Procurement (or similar) plus 2–5 years buying experience.

Employer: SRS Building Products (SRS Distribution Inc.)

Location: 257 Rio West Dr, El Paso, TX 79932

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (offers competitive weekly/bi‑weekly pay and full benefits)

Active, physical warehouse job handling receiving, stocking, loading trucks, and inventory for building products. Good match if you like working with your hands, can lift up to 100 lbs, and want benefits like 401(k) with match, ESPP, PTO, and medical/dental/vision.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and sometimes related openings. Don’t wait too long; good logistics roles in El Paso tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.