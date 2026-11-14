El Paso’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with hospitals, clinics, and rehab centers all adding staff. If you’re in medical or patient care, this is a good moment to make a move or pick up extra hours.

Employer: Seacrest Behavioral Health

Seacrest Behavioral Health Location: El Paso, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

New grad RN role in an acute care hospital with mentorship and preceptorship. Great if you want to build skills across med-surg and specialty units in a supportive, learning-focused setting.

Employer: Health Here

Location: El Paso, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

General dentist position providing comprehensive, patient-centered care. You’ll handle exams, restorative and preventive work, and basic oral surgery with strong clinical and admin support plus ongoing CE.

Employer: CompHealth (recruiting for a local practice)

(recruiting for a local practice) Location: El Paso, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (CompHealth helps negotiate pay and incentives)

Join a physician-driven OB/GYN practice with a Mon–Thu 8–5, Fri 8–12 schedule and no ER call thanks to OB nocturnists. In-office procedures, Da Vinci robotics, and help with contract negotiation in a low cost-of-living city.

Employer: University Medical Center of El Paso (UMC)

Location: El Paso, TX

Type: Listed as Full-time , PRN schedule

Listed as , PRN schedule Salary: Not listed

Hospital-based RN role focused on full-scope nursing care in a surgical setting. Ideal if you have 2+ years acute care experience and want flexible PRN work at a major local medical center.

Employer: Las Palmas Medical Center (HCA Healthcare)

Location: El Paso, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

OR-based role for a Certified Surgical Technologist who likes being the go-to person for instruments, supplies, and room setup. Comes with HCA’s broad benefits, 401(k) match, tuition and loan assistance, and growth in a 300+ bed hospital.

Employer: Grace Pointe Wellness Center

Location: El Paso, TX

Type: PRN / Part-time

Salary: Competitive compensation (exact amount not listed)

PRN OTA role in an in-house SNF rehab team (not contracted). Good fit if you want flexible shifts, person-centered care, and are a COTA with a Texas license—new grads are welcome.

Employer: The Arora Group at William Beaumont Army Medical Center

at William Beaumont Army Medical Center Location: Fort Bliss, El Paso, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive starting salary (exact amount not listed)

ICU RN role caring for critically ill patients in a military hospital with advanced equipment. Rotational schedule, strong federal-style benefits (17 days vacation + 11 federal holidays, health, 401k) and high-acuity experience.

Employer: University Medical Center of El Paso

Location: El Paso, TX – Imaging Far East

Type: Full-time, Nights

Salary: Not listed

Night-shift sonographer role doing a wide range of ultrasound exams. Requires AAS in Ultrasound, ARDMS or ARRT(S) credentials, and offers steady hospital-based imaging experience.

Employer: The Arora Group at William Beaumont Army Medical Center

at William Beaumont Army Medical Center Location: Fort Bliss, El Paso, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive starting salary (exact amount not listed)

Perioperative RN role covering pre-, intra-, and post-op care in a high-acuity military OR. Rotational schedule with strong benefits and a focus on sterile technique, safety, and complex surgical cases.

Employer: The Arora Group at William Beaumont Army Medical Center

at William Beaumont Army Medical Center Location: Fort Bliss, El Paso, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive starting salary (exact amount not listed)

Med/Surg RN role with a rotational inpatient schedule and a broad mix of patients. Includes federal-style benefits, chances to precept and do quality work, and a stable military hospital environment.

Employer: Tenet Healthcare – The Hospitals of Providence, Memorial Campus

Location: El Paso, TX

Type: Full-time, Days

Salary: Not listed

Entry-level patient support role helping with daily care, vitals, and comfort on a rehab unit. Good starting point if you have a high school diploma, BLS, and want strong benefits and PTO in a large hospital system.

Employer: Responsive Centers, a FreedomBHS Company

Location: El Paso, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: $18–$22/hour

Clinic MA role in a mental health setting supporting TMS and Spravato treatments. Offers health, dental, vision, HSA, 401(k) with match, PTO, and a mix of patient intake, vitals, procedures, and insurance coordination.

Employer: The Arora Group at William Beaumont Army Medical Center

at William Beaumont Army Medical Center Location: Fort Bliss, El Paso, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive starting salary (exact amount not listed)

LVN role supporting surgical and perioperative teams with pre- and post-op care. Steady schedule, strong benefits, and a chance to build skills in a structured military hospital environment.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many employers in El Paso are hiring for related roles too. Polish your resume tonight and send a few quick applications while these are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.