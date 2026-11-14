El Paso’s manufacturing scene is busy right now, with solid options from entry-level machine work to high-responsibility quality roles. If you like building, fixing, or keeping production lines moving, these are worth a look.

Employer: FTI

FTI Location: El Paso, TX

El Paso, TX Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

This is a leadership role running the quality assurance team for a growing manufacturing and energy company. You’ll set quality strategy, lead audits, drive continuous improvement, and work closely with production, engineering, and supply chain.

Employer: PIP Global Safety

PIP Global Safety Location: El Paso, TX

El Paso, TX Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on sewing work in garment manufacturing, using sergers, single-needle, flat-fell, and bartack machines. Good fit if you have industrial sewing experience, care about quality, and like hitting production goals.

Employer: Amentum

Location: El Paso, TX

El Paso, TX Type: Full-time

Pay: $51.26/hour

You’ll inspect aircraft maintenance work to make sure it meets FAA, DOD, and CBP standards before flight. Requires A&P license, FAA Inspection Authorization, 5+ years aircraft maintenance, and the ability to obtain a CBP background clearance.

Employer: The Toro Company

Location: El Paso, TX

El Paso, TX Type: Full-time

Pay: $18–$20/hour, depending on experience

You’ll keep injection molding lines running by installing/removing molds, doing basic troubleshooting, and preventive maintenance. Training is on day shift, then moves to nights and weekends, ideal if you like technical, hands-on work.

Employer: Ring USA Inc

Ring USA Inc Location: El Paso, TX

El Paso, TX Type: Full-time (in person)

Pay: From $18.00/hour

Benefits: Paid time off

Support both maintenance and production by helping keep machines clean, safe, and running, plus handling materials and basic repairs. Good entry point if you want to learn maintenance while staying close to the production floor.

Employer: Summit Plastic Molding II

Summit Plastic Molding II Location: El Paso, TX

El Paso, TX Type: Full-time, night shift (3rd shift)

Pay: From $12.00/hour

Benefits: Health insurance, dental insurance, paid time off

Run production equipment, inspect parts, track scrap, and keep your work area clean. On-the-job training is offered, so this can work well if you’re new to manufacturing and open to overnight hours.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—El Paso employers often train people who show up ready to work and learn.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.