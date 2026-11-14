El Paso’s roads are busy and so is the hiring scene. If you like being on the move and want steady hours, these transportation roles are worth a look.

Employer: Prudential Overall Supply

Prudential Overall Supply Location: El Paso, TX

Type: Full-time (Monday–Friday, 40+ hours)

(Monday–Friday, 40+ hours) Pay: Competitive hourly rate (exact amount not listed)

Drive a company truck on a set route, delivering and picking up uniforms, towels, mats, and more while building relationships and earning bonus and commission from upselling. Comes with health, dental, vision, PTO, tuition reimbursement, 401(k) with match, profit sharing, and steady weekday hours for solid work–life balance.

Location: El Paso, TX (OTR, on the road)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $0.75 per mile | About $3,400–$4,200 per week

Schedule: 2 weeks on the road, 1 week at home

Over-the-road CDL role hauling freight with a regular long-haul schedule and strong weekly pay. Ideal if you want serious miles, steady income, and a predictable rotation of road time and home time.

Employer: Southwestern Industrial Contractors and Riggers, Inc

Location: El Paso, TX

Type: Full-time

Hands-on field role for experienced NCCCO crane operators (30–165 ton) and Class A CDL drivers who can pull vans and flatbeds and secure loads. Good fit if you have 3+ years’ experience, like team work, and are willing to travel for jobs.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—doors often open once you’re in the conversation.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.