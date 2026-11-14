undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
🚌 El Paso Transportation Jobs With Multiple Full-Time Openings
El Paso’s roads are busy and so is the hiring scene. If you like being on the move and want steady hours, these transportation roles are worth a look.
Route Sales Representative/Driver
- Employer: Prudential Overall Supply
- Location: El Paso, TX
- Type: Full-time (Monday–Friday, 40+ hours)
- Pay: Competitive hourly rate (exact amount not listed)
Drive a company truck on a set route, delivering and picking up uniforms, towels, mats, and more while building relationships and earning bonus and commission from upselling. Comes with health, dental, vision, PTO, tuition reimbursement, 401(k) with match, profit sharing, and steady weekday hours for solid work–life balance.
Full-Time OTR Truck Driver (CDL)
- Location: El Paso, TX (OTR, on the road)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $0.75 per mile | About $3,400–$4,200 per week
- Schedule: 2 weeks on the road, 1 week at home
Over-the-road CDL role hauling freight with a regular long-haul schedule and strong weekly pay. Ideal if you want serious miles, steady income, and a predictable rotation of road time and home time.
NCCCO Crane Operator / Class A CDL Driver
- Employer: Southwestern Industrial Contractors and Riggers, Inc
- Location: El Paso, TX
- Type: Full-time
Hands-on field role for experienced NCCCO crane operators (30–165 ton) and Class A CDL drivers who can pull vans and flatbeds and secure loads. Good fit if you have 3+ years’ experience, like team work, and are willing to travel for jobs.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—doors often open once you’re in the conversation.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.