El Paso’s customer service scene is busy right now—good mix of retail, call center, and field roles. If you like helping people (and don’t mind being on your feet or on the phone), there’s a lot to pick from.

Employer: Ross Stores, Inc.

Ross Stores, Inc. Location: El Paso, TX

El Paso, TX Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Ross is a large off-price retail chain where you’ll greet customers, run the register, stock shelves, and keep the store clean. Good fit if you like a fast pace, variety in your day, and want room to grow in a big company.

Employer: Sam’s Club

Sam’s Club Location: 11360 Pellicano Dr, El Paso, TX 79936

Type: Full-time

Pay: $17.00–$25.00/hour + possible premiums and bonuses

You’ll pull and pack Click ‘n Pull orders, help members find what they need, and talk about membership benefits. Comes with Walmart/Sam’s benefits like health coverage, 401(k), stock purchase, paid time off, and company-paid education programs.

Employer: Spectrum

Spectrum Location: El Paso, TX

El Paso, TX Type: Full-time

Pay: From $18/hour, top performers can earn $70,000+/year with incentives

Handle inbound sales calls, sign up new customers, and upsell TV, internet, and mobile services. Great if you’re bilingual, comfortable selling over the phone, and want strong earning potential plus discounted Spectrum services.

Employer: Domino’s

Domino’s Location: 2128 Wedgewood Dr, El Paso, TX

2128 Wedgewood Dr, El Paso, TX Type: Full-time (part-time often available)

(part-time often available) Salary: Not listed

Take phone and in-person orders, help make pizzas, and keep the store clean. Good entry-level job if you’re 16+, want flexible hours, and like the idea of growing into management over time.

Employer: Domino’s

Domino’s Location: 8613 Alameda Ave, El Paso, TX

8613 Alameda Ave, El Paso, TX Type: Full-time (part-time often available)

(part-time often available) Salary: Not listed

Same core duties as other Domino’s CSR roles—phones, orders, food prep, cleaning—but at a different store. Nice option if this location is closer to home or school.

Employer: Domino’s

Domino’s Location: 3907 Dyer St, El Paso, TX

3907 Dyer St, El Paso, TX Type: Full-time (part-time often available)

(part-time often available) Salary: Not listed

Another Domino’s location hiring CSRs. Expect lots of customer interaction, standing, and hands-on work—solid fit if you like a busy, team-focused environment.

Employer: DAISO

Location: El Paso, TX

El Paso, TX Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Help customers in a fun, high-volume discount store, run the register, restock, and keep displays looking sharp. Part-time role with access to 401(k) with match, various insurance options, and employee entertainment discounts.

Employer: Farmers Insurance Group – Ali Melendez Agency

Location: 3621 N Zaragoza Rd, Suite 10, El Paso, TX 79938

Type: Full-time, in-person

Pay: $45,000–$60,000/year (base + commission + bonuses)

Work weekday office hours helping customers with auto, home, renters, and commercial insurance—both sales and service. You’ll need an active Texas General Lines Property & Casualty license; bilingual skills are a plus.

Employer: Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages

Location: El Paso, TX

El Paso, TX Type: Likely full-time, days (Mon–Fri, 7:00 a.m.–3:30 p.m.)

Likely (Mon–Fri, 7:00 a.m.–3:30 p.m.) Pay: $17.82–$24.28/hour + incentives, bonuses, and benefits

Travel between stores in a small team to reset beverage shelves and displays using planograms. Good for someone who likes physical work, has a valid driver’s license, and doesn’t want to sit at a desk.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar roles at the same employer or nearby locations.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.