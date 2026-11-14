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El Paso
🛒 El Paso Customer Service Jobs With Multiple Openings
12 days ago
El Paso’s customer service scene is busy right now—good mix of retail, call center, and field roles. If you like helping people (and don’t mind being on your feet or on the phone), there’s a lot to pick from.
Retail Associate
- Employer: Ross Stores, Inc.
- Location: El Paso, TX
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Ross is a large off-price retail chain where you’ll greet customers, run the register, stock shelves, and keep the store clean. Good fit if you like a fast pace, variety in your day, and want room to grow in a big company.
(USA) Personal Shopper – Sam’s
- Employer: Sam’s Club
- Location: 11360 Pellicano Dr, El Paso, TX 79936
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $17.00–$25.00/hour + possible premiums and bonuses
You’ll pull and pack Click ‘n Pull orders, help members find what they need, and talk about membership benefits. Comes with Walmart/Sam’s benefits like health coverage, 401(k), stock purchase, paid time off, and company-paid education programs.
Call Center Sales Representative (Bilingual English/Spanish)
- Employer: Spectrum
- Location: El Paso, TX
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: From $18/hour, top performers can earn $70,000+/year with incentives
Handle inbound sales calls, sign up new customers, and upsell TV, internet, and mobile services. Great if you’re bilingual, comfortable selling over the phone, and want strong earning potential plus discounted Spectrum services.
Customer Service Rep (06886) – 2128 Wedgewood Dr
- Employer: Domino’s
- Location: 2128 Wedgewood Dr, El Paso, TX
- Type: Full-time (part-time often available)
- Salary: Not listed
Take phone and in-person orders, help make pizzas, and keep the store clean. Good entry-level job if you’re 16+, want flexible hours, and like the idea of growing into management over time.
Customer Service Rep (06890) – 8613 Alameda Ave
- Employer: Domino’s
- Location: 8613 Alameda Ave, El Paso, TX
- Type: Full-time (part-time often available)
- Salary: Not listed
Same core duties as other Domino’s CSR roles—phones, orders, food prep, cleaning—but at a different store. Nice option if this location is closer to home or school.
Customer Service Rep (06884) – 3907 Dyer St
- Employer: Domino’s
- Location: 3907 Dyer St, El Paso, TX
- Type: Full-time (part-time often available)
- Salary: Not listed
Another Domino’s location hiring CSRs. Expect lots of customer interaction, standing, and hands-on work—solid fit if you like a busy, team-focused environment.
Store Sales Associate
- Employer: DAISO
- Location: El Paso, TX
- Type: Part-time
- Salary: Not listed
Help customers in a fun, high-volume discount store, run the register, restock, and keep displays looking sharp. Part-time role with access to 401(k) with match, various insurance options, and employee entertainment discounts.
Insurance Agent and Customer Service Representative
- Employer: Farmers Insurance Group – Ali Melendez Agency
- Location: 3621 N Zaragoza Rd, Suite 10, El Paso, TX 79938
- Type: Full-time, in-person
- Pay: $45,000–$60,000/year (base + commission + bonuses)
Work weekday office hours helping customers with auto, home, renters, and commercial insurance—both sales and service. You’ll need an active Texas General Lines Property & Casualty license; bilingual skills are a plus.
Reset Representative (Days)
- Employer: Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages
- Location: El Paso, TX
- Type: Likely full-time, days (Mon–Fri, 7:00 a.m.–3:30 p.m.)
- Pay: $17.82–$24.28/hour + incentives, bonuses, and benefits
Travel between stores in a small team to reset beverage shelves and displays using planograms. Good for someone who likes physical work, has a valid driver’s license, and doesn’t want to sit at a desk.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar roles at the same employer or nearby locations.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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