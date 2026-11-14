El Paso’s food scene is busy, and a lot of places are building up their teams. If you like fast-paced work, steady hours, and serving people, these local openings are worth a look.

Employer: Panda Restaurant Group

Panda Restaurant Group Location: El Paso, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

This role helps run a single Panda Express location, from hiring and coaching staff to keeping guests happy and hitting store goals. Comes with paid leadership training, free meals while working, and a full benefits package for eligible full-time staff.

Employer: Remington Hospitality (Courtyard Marriott Downtown El Paso)

(Courtyard Marriott Downtown El Paso) Location: El Paso, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Keep the hotel running smoothly behind the scenes by washing, drying, folding, and organizing linens and towels. Good fit if you’re reliable, like staying busy, and don’t mind physical work in a fast-paced setting—training is available.

Employer: Chick-fil-A Western Center Blvd

Location: El Paso, TX

Type: Full-time (company notes full-time or part-time possible)

Full-time (company notes full-time or part-time possible) Salary: $12.50 – $14.50 per hour

Work in the back of house preparing sides, keeping dishes clean, and helping keep the kitchen organized and safe. Great if you want steady hours, kitchen experience, and don’t mind being on your feet and lifting up to 50 lbs.

Employer: Ysleta Independent School District

Location: El Paso, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (see district compensation plan via posting)

Help manage a school’s child nutrition program, supervise kitchen staff, and make sure meals meet state and federal rules. Good for someone with 3+ years food service experience, a Food Handler’s Card, and interest in school hours and benefits.

Employer: Landry’s Seafood Restaurants

Location: El Paso, TX

Type: Full-time

Pay: Tipped position (base pay + tips)

Serve guests in a busy seafood restaurant with a focus on friendly, fast service. Comes with training, employee discounts, flexible schedules, and room to grow if you have at least 1 year of serving experience.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many employers are open to training and growth if you show up ready to work.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.