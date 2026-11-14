El Paso has a solid mix of hands-on jobs right now, from apartment maintenance to hotel housekeeping and gym cleaning. Good options here if you like staying active and working with your hands.

Employer: WinnCompanies

WinnCompanies Location: El Paso, TX (Medano Apartments – 146-unit affordable community)

(Medano Apartments – 146-unit affordable community) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Entry-level apartment maintenance role handling repairs in units, common areas, grounds, and parking lots. You’ll do basic electrical, plumbing, HVAC, carpentry, painting, and be part of an on-call rotation, with a full benefits package for eligible employees.

Employer: WinnCompanies

WinnCompanies Location: El Paso, TX (Father Pinto – 113-unit affordable community)

(Father Pinto – 113-unit affordable community) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Similar entry-level role focused on general apartment maintenance and turns, plus grounds care and on-call support. Good fit if you have under a year of maintenance experience and want to grow with training and benefits.

Employer: Mission Linen Supply

Location: El Paso, TX

Type: Full-time (Mon–Fri)

(Mon–Fri) Pay: $20–$25/hour to start

In-plant maintenance job working on washers, dryers, conveyors, boilers, and steam systems. You’ll handle preventive maintenance, troubleshooting, welding, and repairs in a stable, essential industry with full benefits and weekday hours.

Employer: K.R.E.T.

Location: 310 N Mesa St, El Paso, TX

Type: Full-time (Mon–Fri, 7:00 AM–3:30 PM)

(Mon–Fri, 7:00 AM–3:30 PM) Pay: From $15.00/hour

Single-property role caring for a historic downtown office building and garage. You’ll do light electrical, plumbing, drywall, painting, doors/hardware, HVAC support, and general repairs, with a steady daytime schedule.

Employer: Caliber Collision

Location: El Paso, TX (El Paso Mesa)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $15–$17/hour

Hands-on role cleaning vehicles before delivery and helping shuttle cars and customers. Weekly pay, benefits from day one, paid training, and room to grow in the collision repair field.

Employer: Wolves Den Fitness

Location: El Paso, TX

Type: Part-time (shifts within gym hours)

(shifts within gym hours) Pay: From $11.00/hour

Keep a busy gym clean, sanitized, and member-ready by cleaning equipment, floors, bathrooms, and common areas. Good fit if you’re reliable, like working independently, and can lift up to 50 lbs.

Employer: MCR Hotels

Location: El Paso, TX (Airport area)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Hotel housekeeping role cleaning and stocking guest rooms and public areas to keep the property spotless and guest-ready. Offers weekly pay, hotel discounts, PTO, retirement options, and health benefits for full-time team members.

If one of these caught your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon—good maintenance and cleaning roles in one city don’t stay open for long.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.