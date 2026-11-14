El Paso neighbors are sharing some very generous free deals this week, from pets needing homes to handy household items. If something catches your eye, reach out to the poster quickly.

Item: Husky in need of a home

Condition: Not stated

Location: Austin Terrace, El Paso, TX

Source: Nextdoor

This husky urgently needs a new home. The poster says the current owners want to put her down, and they can’t take her because they’re staying in someone else’s home. The contact phone number is in the photo on the listing. If you can offer a safe, loving home, please check the link and reach out right away.

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Item: 1-year-old corgi mix dog

Condition: Fully vetted; rehoming to a loving family

Location: Emerald Isle St, El Paso, TX

Source: Nextdoor

This sweet corgi mix is about 1 year old and needs a new home. She is up to date on all vaccinations, microchipped, and spayed. The family is looking for a safe, loving home that can give her plenty of care and attention. Message the poster through Nextdoor if you’re interested or know someone who might be a good fit.

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Service: Free haul-away of unwanted appliances and scrap metal

Location: Las Palmas, El Paso, TX

Source: Nextdoor

If you’re clearing out heavy items, this neighbor will pick up and haul away for free. They accept:

Washers, dryers, refrigerators

Water heaters, pool heaters, any scrap metal

Cars, trucks, SUVs, motors, transmissions

They come to you and remove the items at no charge.

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Item: Landscape rocks

Condition: Rocks only, in good shape

Location: Stevens, El Paso, TX

Source: Nextdoor

Free rocks for your yard or garden project. The poster notes these are rocks only and in good shape. Great for landscaping, pathways, or decorative borders. You’ll likely need to bring your own tools and vehicle to load and haul them.

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Item: Used dishwasher

Condition: Used; may need fixing

Location: Sun Fire Park, El Paso, TX

Source: Nextdoor

This dishwasher is free, but the poster says it may need fixing. It’s a good option if you’re handy or don’t mind a small repair project. Must pick up from the Sun Fire Park area, so be sure you have help and a vehicle that can carry it.

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Item: Christmas tree stand

Condition: Used – like new

Location: El Paso, TX (exact area not specified)

Source: Facebook Marketplace

Get ready for the holidays with this free Christmas tree stand. The poster says it’s used but like new, so it should be in very good shape. Perfect if you’re planning a real tree and don’t want to buy a new stand.

👉 See this item on Facebook

Free items in El Paso tend to go quickly, especially pets and working appliances. If you see something you like, check the listing and message the poster as soon as you can.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.