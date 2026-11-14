undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
🎁 Community Freebies in El Paso — Pets, Appliances & More
El Paso neighbors are sharing some very generous free deals this week, from pets needing homes to handy household items. If something catches your eye, reach out to the poster quickly.
Awww husky needs a home
Item: Husky in need of a home
Condition: Not stated
Location: Austin Terrace, El Paso, TX
Source: Nextdoor
This husky urgently needs a new home. The poster says the current owners want to put her down, and they can’t take her because they’re staying in someone else’s home. The contact phone number is in the photo on the listing. If you can offer a safe, loving home, please check the link and reach out right away.
1 year old corgi mix
Item: 1-year-old corgi mix dog
Condition: Fully vetted; rehoming to a loving family
Location: Emerald Isle St, El Paso, TX
Source: Nextdoor
This sweet corgi mix is about 1 year old and needs a new home. She is up to date on all vaccinations, microchipped, and spayed. The family is looking for a safe, loving home that can give her plenty of care and attention. Message the poster through Nextdoor if you’re interested or know someone who might be a good fit.
Unwanted Appliance Removal
Service: Free haul-away of unwanted appliances and scrap metal
Location: Las Palmas, El Paso, TX
Source: Nextdoor
If you’re clearing out heavy items, this neighbor will pick up and haul away for free. They accept:
- Washers, dryers, refrigerators
- Water heaters, pool heaters, any scrap metal
- Cars, trucks, SUVs, motors, transmissions
They come to you and remove the items at no charge.
Free
Item: Landscape rocks
Condition: Rocks only, in good shape
Location: Stevens, El Paso, TX
Source: Nextdoor
Free rocks for your yard or garden project. The poster notes these are rocks only and in good shape. Great for landscaping, pathways, or decorative borders. You’ll likely need to bring your own tools and vehicle to load and haul them.
Used Dishwasher FREE (must pick up)
Item: Used dishwasher
Condition: Used; may need fixing
Location: Sun Fire Park, El Paso, TX
Source: Nextdoor
This dishwasher is free, but the poster says it may need fixing. It’s a good option if you’re handy or don’t mind a small repair project. Must pick up from the Sun Fire Park area, so be sure you have help and a vehicle that can carry it.
Christmas Tree Stand (FREE)
Item: Christmas tree stand
Condition: Used – like new
Location: El Paso, TX (exact area not specified)
Source: Facebook Marketplace
Get ready for the holidays with this free Christmas tree stand. The poster says it’s used but like new, so it should be in very good shape. Perfect if you’re planning a real tree and don’t want to buy a new stand.
Free items in El Paso tend to go quickly, especially pets and working appliances. If you see something you like, check the listing and message the poster as soon as you can.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.