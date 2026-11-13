💰 Fall allergy tips for El Paso families

If you’re sneezing and sniffling more lately, you’re not alone. Dr. Kristie Benejan, a family medicine doctor at University Medical Center of El Paso, explains that our fall wind and rain kick up dust and pollen from ragweed, pigweed, sagebrush, and tumbleweeds, which can trigger allergies.

She says it may be a virus (not allergies) if you feel very tired, have a cough or sore throat, or were around someone sick with similar symptoms.

To feel better at home:

Use your prescribed allergy meds as fall season starts.

as fall season starts. Consider over-the-counter antihistamines if appropriate for you.

if appropriate for you. Clean or replace air filters regularly.

regularly. Shower after being outdoors to wash off pollen and dust.

to wash off pollen and dust. Try an over-the-counter saline rinse or nasal spray to clear your nose.

People with asthma should be extra careful, since fall allergens can cause coughing and wheezing. If your asthma or allergies are still bothering you, talk with your health care provider.

To schedule a visit at UMC, call (915) 521-7979 or go to umcelpaso.org.