El Paso has steady demand for people who keep buildings running, clean, and safe. If you like hands-on work and staying active, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: University Medical Center of El Paso (UMC)

University Medical Center of El Paso (UMC) Location: El Paso, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Keep a major hospital up and running by maintaining heating, cooling, steam, gas, water treatment, and backup systems. This role fits someone with 4+ years of related experience, strong mechanical skills, and comfort reading blueprints and working with safety and building codes.

Employer: Intrepid Cleaning Services

Location: El Paso, TX (in person)

Type: Full-time and part-time (various shifts)

Full-time and part-time (various shifts) Pay: $12.50 per hour

Work across local offices and businesses keeping spaces clean, safe, and stocked. Good for someone who wants flexible morning or night shifts, steady physical work, and training provided if you’re new to cleaning.

Employer: Katalyst CRO

Location: El Paso, TX

Type: Contract

Salary: Not listed

Help keep a manufacturing facility clean and safe by handling janitorial and housekeeping work in production areas, warehouses, offices, and restrooms. Great if you have some cleaning experience, can use floor equipment, and like working in an active, industrial setting.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often employers have similar roles open too. Share this with a friend who’s looking.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.