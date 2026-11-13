El Paso has some solid admin openings right now, especially if you’re organized, friendly, and good with computers. These roles are great if you like keeping things running smoothly behind the scenes.

Employer: Ysleta Independent School District

Ysleta Independent School District Location: El Paso, TX (campus-based)

(campus-based) Type: Full-time, 226-day assignment

Salary: See Ysleta ISD Compensation Plan linked in posting

Support an assistant principal with day-to-day office work, records, and communication while keeping student and staff info confidential. Good fit if you have 3+ years clerical experience (or some college hours), solid computer skills, and like helping students, parents, and teachers.

Employer: Ysleta Independent School District

Ysleta Independent School District Location: El Paso, TX (campus/department office)

(campus/department office) Type: Full-time

Salary: See Ysleta ISD Compensation Plan linked in posting

More advanced office role where you handle complex clerical tasks and act as a go-to resource for the team. You’ll guide other clerical staff, support administrators, and need 5+ years experience (or college hours in place of some experience) plus strong computer and basic math skills.

Employer: Albertsons

Location: El Paso, TX

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Office-style role inside a grocery store, handling cash balancing, daily sales records, and payroll/timekeeping when the Store Administrator is out. Good if you’re detail-oriented, comfortable with numbers and computers, and open to nights, weekends, and holidays.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—you might be more qualified than you think.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.