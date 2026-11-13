undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
🚌 El Paso Transportation Jobs With Multiple Driving Roles
El Paso has steady demand for people who can keep goods and cars moving. If you like being on the road or under the hood, these local roles are worth a look.
Delivery Driver (non-CDL)
- Employer: HD Supply
- Location: El Paso, TX
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Drive a company vehicle to deliver orders around town, load/unload with material handling equipment, and stay in touch with the distribution center. Good fit if you have box-truck experience, a clean driving record, and can handle lifting 50+ lbs.
Automotive Technician
- Employer: Bridgestone Americas (Firestone / Tires Plus / Wheel Works)
- Location: El Paso, TX
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $18.00 – $28.13/hour flat-rate pay (based on work available, productivity, and experience)
Hands-on role doing oil changes, tire work, inspections, and road tests while you learn from senior techs. Comes with day‑1 medical, dental, vision, paid vacation/holidays, 401(k) match, and company-paid ASE certifications.
Store Driver (Part Time)
- Employer: NAPA Auto Parts
- Location: El Paso, TX
- Type: Part-time
- Salary: Not listed
Deliver auto parts to local shops and customers, help in the stockroom, and keep the delivery vehicle in good shape. Great for students, retirees, or anyone wanting flexible hours with a well-known auto parts brand.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each company often has more openings nearby.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.