El Paso has steady demand for people who can keep goods and cars moving. If you like being on the road or under the hood, these local roles are worth a look.

Employer: HD Supply

HD Supply Location: El Paso, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Drive a company vehicle to deliver orders around town, load/unload with material handling equipment, and stay in touch with the distribution center. Good fit if you have box-truck experience, a clean driving record, and can handle lifting 50+ lbs.

Employer: Bridgestone Americas (Firestone / Tires Plus / Wheel Works)

Location: El Paso, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: $18.00 – $28.13/hour flat-rate pay (based on work available, productivity, and experience)

Hands-on role doing oil changes, tire work, inspections, and road tests while you learn from senior techs. Comes with day‑1 medical, dental, vision, paid vacation/holidays, 401(k) match, and company-paid ASE certifications.

Employer: NAPA Auto Parts

Location: El Paso, TX

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Deliver auto parts to local shops and customers, help in the stockroom, and keep the delivery vehicle in good shape. Great for students, retirees, or anyone wanting flexible hours with a well-known auto parts brand.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each company often has more openings nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.