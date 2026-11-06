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El Paso
El Paso FireSTAR trains in Denver air medical drill
8 days ago
Members of the El Paso Fire Department FireSTAR crew took part in the annual simulated emergency exercise at Air Methods’ Corporate Headquarters in Denver, Colorado. The training focused on team coordination, strong communication, and preparing for real-world emergency medical operations so crews are ready when every second counts.
This content is adapted from materials provided by El Paso Fire Department
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