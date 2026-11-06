Neighborhood cleanup at Futureland Park Nov. 7

The City of El Paso will hold a Neighborhood Cleanup on Saturday, November 7, from 7:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at Futureland Park, 12175 O’Donnell St. in Northeast El Paso. Residents may bring trash, yard waste, and bulky items such as broken furniture to temporary dumpsters, but appliances, mattresses, used tires, commercial waste, and other listed items will not be accepted. Visitors to the cleanup site can get a FREE pass to dispose of unaccepted items (except commercial waste) at any Citizen Collection Station; for details call (915) 212-6000.

This content is adapted from materials provided by City of El Paso, Texas - Municipal Government