🎓 El Paso Education Jobs: Multiple School & University Roles

El Paso schools and colleges are hiring steady right now, especially for folks who like helping students one-on-one. If you’ve thought about working in a classroom or nursing education, this is a good moment to jump in.

Employer: Ysleta Independent School District

Ysleta Independent School District Location: El Paso, TX

Type: Full-time, 187 days

Salary: See Ysleta ISD Compensation Plan linked in posting

Support students with disabilities in and out of the classroom, helping with learning, behavior, and daily care needs. Good fit if you’re patient, physically able to assist with lifting and mobility, and ready to get your paraprofessional certificate and CPR/NCI training.

Employer: Clint Independent School District

Location: El Paso, TX (East Montana Middle School)

Type: Paraprofessional, 187 days, 8 hrs/day

Salary: $106.00 – $126.16 per day

Application deadline: 11/19/2026 @ 12 Noon

Work side-by-side with teachers to support middle school students and help with classwork and basic tech tasks. Great for someone with 48+ college hours or an associate degree who enjoys kids and wants school hours and holidays.

Employer: Southwest University at El Paso – College of Nursing

Location: El Paso, TX

Type: Full-time, in-person

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Benefits: 401(k) match, health, dental, life insurance, PTO, professional development

Coordinate clinical and lab courses for nursing students, from scheduling rotations to checking student readiness and visiting clinical sites. Ideal for an RN with at least an associate degree who likes organizing details, working with faculty, and supporting future nurses.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and check the district or university site for similar openings—they often post in groups.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.