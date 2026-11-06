🏥 El Paso Healthcare Jobs with Multiple Openings & $170/hr+ Role

El Paso’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from bedside care to specialized clinical work. Here are several solid openings right now, from entry-level caregiving to physician roles.

Employer: Loyal Source Government Services

Loyal Source Government Services Location: El Paso, TX

Type: Full-time

Pay: $170.86/hour (listed pay rate)

Primary care role serving detainees in a 24/7 facility, with a mix of direct patient care and clinical leadership over other medical staff. Requires an MD/DO, unrestricted Texas license, DEA, and at least 3 years of specialty training (family, internal, emergency, or pediatrics) plus strong comfort in a fast-paced, structured setting.

Employer: TeamHealth

Location: El Paso, TX

Type: Full-time

Schedule: 7-on / 7-off nights

7-on / 7-off nights Compensation: Competitive package + sign-on bonus (per listing)

Night hospitalist role at a busy Level II Trauma Center with a closed ICU and strong specialty support. No procedures required, and you’ll work with intensivists, residents, and other hospitalists, with malpractice (including tail) and full benefits.

Employer: Hanger, Inc.

Location: El Paso, TX

Type: Full-time

Hands-on shop role helping build and repair braces and artificial limbs, working closely with clinicians and patients. Great fit if you like tools and fabrication; high school diploma or GED required, with technical training or 2+ years’ experience preferred, plus benefits like PTO, holidays, and 401(k).

Employer: Outreach Health

Location: El Paso, TX (79905)

Type: Full-time (flexible schedules)

Pay: Up to $12.00/hour to start

In-home caregiving role focused on companionship, light housekeeping, meal prep, and personal care. Weekly pay, health insurance, 401(k), rewards program, and room to grow into higher-paying healthcare roles—no prior experience needed if you have a caring attitude and can pass a background check.

If something here fits you, don’t wait—click through, skim the full posting, and get your application in while these spots are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.