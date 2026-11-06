⚖️ El Paso Legal Jobs: Multiple Attorney & Paralegal Roles

El Paso’s legal scene is busy right now, especially for folks who want courtroom time and client contact. Here are several solid roles where Spanish skills and a heart for advocacy really matter.

Employer: Tawney, Acosta & Chaparro P.C. – Truck Crash & Injury Attorneys

Location: El Paso, TX (in person; also hiring in Albuquerque & Phoenix)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive, based on experience (plus bonuses and full benefits)

Plaintiff-side role handling serious injury and truck crash cases from filing through trial. You’ll manage your own docket, take and defend depos, argue motions, work with experts, and help prepare cases for mediation and trial. Bilingual English/Spanish is strongly preferred, and you must be licensed and in good standing in TX, NM, or AZ.

Perks called out: performance bonuses, employer-paid health/dental/vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, paid CLE and bar dues, and strong mentorship and trial-development opportunities.

Employer: Texas RioGrande Legal Aid, Inc. (TRLA)

Location: El Paso, TX (in person)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Support attorneys across areas like consumer, housing, immigration, public benefits, employment, and family law. You’ll do client intakes, fact investigation, drafting, records gathering, translation/interpretation, and community education. Fluent English/Spanish is required. Great fit if you want to break into public-interest law and learn many practice areas.

Employer: Texas RioGrande Legal Aid, Inc. (TRLA)

Location: El Paso, TX (in person)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

More advanced paralegal role where you manage your own caseload before administrative agencies (and some court work) with attorney supervision. Similar duties to Paralegal A, but with direct representation responsibilities and higher-volume caseloads. Fluent English/Spanish is required, and they prefer prior paralegal experience and comfort with urgent deadlines.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—legal careers often grow from that first step in the door.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.