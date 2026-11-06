🛒 El Paso Customer Service Jobs With Multiple Openings

El Paso’s retail and customer service scene is busy and hiring. If you like helping people and staying active on the job, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Edfinancial Careers

Edfinancial Careers Location: El Paso, TX (onsite)

(onsite) Type: Full-time

Pay: $18.00/hr + $5.09/hr Health & Welfare benefit (over $23/hr total value )

(over ) Schedule: Evening shift flexibility, Mon–Fri , no weekends (within 6:00 AM–7:00 PM MST hours of operation)

Evening shift flexibility, , no weekends (within 6:00 AM–7:00 PM MST hours of operation) Start Date: 12/7/2026

This role is all about helping borrowers over the phone with student loan questions. Paid training, strong benefits, and clear paths to move up make this a solid long-term option, with potential to work remotely after successful onsite training and performance.

Employer: Academy Sports + Outdoors

Location: El Paso, TX

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Lead a team in a busy, fun sports and outdoors store. Multiple lead tracks (logistics, operations, inventory, merchandising, sales) let you match your strengths while coaching others and keeping the store running smoothly.

Employer: Walgreens

Location: El Paso, TX

Type: Part-time

Pay: $15–$19/hr

Benefits (with 30-hr work week): Health, dental, vision, PTO, 401(k), employee discount, training

Help customers at the register, keep shelves stocked, and support photo and online order pickup. Good fit if you want flexible hours, steady retail work, and room to learn new skills.

Employer: Cloverkey

Location: THOP Sierra Campus, El Paso, TX

Type: Part-time (19–20 hrs/week)

Pay: Not listed

Not listed Typical Schedule: Mon & Wed 1:15 PM–7:15 PM, alternating Sat & Sun 9:45 AM–4:15 PM

Work in a hospital gift shop helping patients, visitors, and staff find thoughtful items. Great if you like a calm, purpose-driven setting and a steady, set schedule; hospital health screenings are required.

Employer: ALDO Group (Cielo Vista Mall)

Location: El Paso, TX 79925

Type: Part-time

Pay: $10–$12/hr

Help shoppers find shoes and accessories, keep displays sharp, and support daily store tasks. Ideal if you love fashion, want an employee discount, and can work days, nights, and weekends.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—you might spot a shift, benefit, or growth path that fits your life.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.