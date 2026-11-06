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El Paso
🛒 El Paso Customer Service Jobs With Multiple Openings
8 days ago
El Paso’s retail and customer service scene is busy and hiring. If you like helping people and staying active on the job, these roles are worth a look.
Customer Service Representative – Onsite
- Employer: Edfinancial Careers
- Location: El Paso, TX (onsite)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $18.00/hr + $5.09/hr Health & Welfare benefit (over $23/hr total value)
- Schedule: Evening shift flexibility, Mon–Fri, no weekends (within 6:00 AM–7:00 PM MST hours of operation)
- Start Date: 12/7/2026
This role is all about helping borrowers over the phone with student loan questions. Paid training, strong benefits, and clear paths to move up make this a solid long-term option, with potential to work remotely after successful onsite training and performance.
Store Team Lead
- Employer: Academy Sports + Outdoors
- Location: El Paso, TX
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed
Lead a team in a busy, fun sports and outdoors store. Multiple lead tracks (logistics, operations, inventory, merchandising, sales) let you match your strengths while coaching others and keeping the store running smoothly.
Customer Service Associate
- Employer: Walgreens
- Location: El Paso, TX
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: $15–$19/hr
- Benefits (with 30-hr work week): Health, dental, vision, PTO, 401(k), employee discount, training
Help customers at the register, keep shelves stocked, and support photo and online order pickup. Good fit if you want flexible hours, steady retail work, and room to learn new skills.
Gift Shop Sales Associate (PT) – THOP Sierra Campus
- Employer: Cloverkey
- Location: THOP Sierra Campus, El Paso, TX
- Type: Part-time (19–20 hrs/week)
- Pay: Not listed
- Typical Schedule: Mon & Wed 1:15 PM–7:15 PM, alternating Sat & Sun 9:45 AM–4:15 PM
Work in a hospital gift shop helping patients, visitors, and staff find thoughtful items. Great if you like a calm, purpose-driven setting and a steady, set schedule; hospital health screenings are required.
Sales Associate – Part Time
- Employer: ALDO Group (Cielo Vista Mall)
- Location: El Paso, TX 79925
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: $10–$12/hr
Help shoppers find shoes and accessories, keep displays sharp, and support daily store tasks. Ideal if you love fashion, want an employee discount, and can work days, nights, and weekends.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—you might spot a shift, benefit, or growth path that fits your life.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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