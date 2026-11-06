📋 El Paso admin jobs with multiple front desk openings

El Paso has a steady flow of front office and clerical jobs right now, especially in medical and document-processing offices. If you like organizing, helping people, and keeping things running smoothly, these are worth a look.

Employer: SPS

SPS Location: El Paso, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Handle incoming mail, scan checks and documents, and keep quality and accuracy high in a fast-paced setting. SPS offers clear production goals, lots of training, and a wide range of benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, and more).

Employer: Border Pain Institute

Location: El Paso, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive (exact amount not listed)

Be the first smile patients see at a busy pain clinic—greet visitors, verify insurance, handle authorizations, book appointments, and take payments. This role comes with health, dental, vision, PTO, ongoing training, and a flexible schedule for better work–life balance.

Employer: Love Yourself MedSpa

Location: El Paso, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: $13.50/hour, 35–40 hours/week

Support a med spa front desk by checking in patients, verifying insurance, and taking payments. Expect weekend work and rotating shifts (opening, mid, closing) plus an employee discount—great if you like a polished, client-facing setting.

Employer: Love Yourself MedSpa

Location: El Paso, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: $13.50/hour, 35–40 hours/week

Very similar to the Front Desk Staff role: welcome patients, manage registration, verify insurance, and process payments with alternating weekend shifts (opening, mid, closing). Good fit if you’re organized, bilingual, and comfortable handling money and patient info.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link anyway—having a few solid options ready makes job hunting a lot less stressful.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.