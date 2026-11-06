🎁 Community Freebies Around El Paso — Useful Finds This Week

Free stuff is popping up all over El Paso this week, from home comfort to garden goodies and even pets. Here are a few free deals your neighbors are offering right now.

Item: Solid foam mattress topper, queen size (60" x 80" x 2")

Condition: Excellent condition

Location: Coronado Hills, El Paso, TX

Source: nextdoor.com

A comfy queen-sized foam mattress topper that can add extra softness to your bed. It’s a solid foam pad, about 2 inches thick, and the poster says it’s in excellent condition. Great if you want to upgrade a guest bed or make your own mattress more comfortable without spending money.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Young Palo Verde tree

Condition: Healthy, self-seeded

Location: Lakehurst, El Paso, TX

Source: nextdoor.com

A healthy young Palo Verde tree, perfect if you’re working on your yard or want more shade in the future. It sprouted from a neighbor’s tree and the owner doesn’t want to keep it. You must be willing to dig it up yourself and transport it.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Four goldfish with tank

Condition: Tank needs new filter and inside scrub

Location: Tierra Del Este 81, El Paso, TX (off Mike Price)

Source: nextdoor.com

A small goldfish setup looking for a new home. You’ll get four goldfish plus their tank. The tank needs a new filter and a good cleaning inside, so this is best for someone ready to do a little maintenance and ongoing care. The family is rehoming them because their son is too busy with school and sports.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

If you’re interested in any of these free items, reach out to the posters as soon as you can—freebies in El Paso tend to go fast.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.