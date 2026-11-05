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GECU to Host Giveaways at La Union Maze Nov. 7

3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3V3rcl_1GoMX4Wg00

GECU is sponsoring the La Union Maze 27th anniversary in Anthony, New Mexico, including the animal farm, pig races, and an end-of-season fireworks show. GECU staff will be on-site at La Union Maze on November 7 with giveaways (while supplies last) and a photobooth. For ticket details and directions, visit launionmaze.com.

This content is adapted from materials provided by GECU

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