GECU to Host Giveaways at La Union Maze Nov. 7

GECU is sponsoring the La Union Maze 27th anniversary in Anthony, New Mexico, including the animal farm, pig races, and an end-of-season fireworks show. GECU staff will be on-site at La Union Maze on November 7 with giveaways (while supplies last) and a photobooth. For ticket details and directions, visit launionmaze.com.

This content is adapted from materials provided by GECU