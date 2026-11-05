💻 El Paso IT Hiring Now: Multiple High-Paying Tech Roles

El Paso’s tech scene is getting busy, with big names and growing teams hiring right now. If you’re in IT and want strong career growth without leaving the borderland, these are worth a look.

Employer: Meta

Meta Location: El Paso, TX (travel up to 20%)

(travel up to 20%) Type: Full-time

Salary: $118,000–$170,000/year + bonus + equity + benefits

Support Meta’s hardware labs that power massive data centers. You’ll set up and maintain server, storage, and networking test environments, automate lab tasks with scripting, and work closely with hardware and systems engineers on next‑gen infrastructure.

Employer: Helen of Troy

Location: El Paso, TX (also Plano, TX & Arlington, TN)

(also Plano, TX & Arlington, TN) Type: Full-time, hybrid schedule (in-office Tue–Thu, remote Mon & Fri, where eligible)

(in-office Tue–Thu, remote Mon & Fri, where eligible) Salary: Salary + bonus (exact amount not listed)

Work on Oracle E‑Business Suite and integrations that support brands like OXO, Hydro Flask, and Honeywell. Great fit if you know Oracle EBS, SQL/PLSQL, Linux scripting, Oracle Apex, and middleware tools and want solid benefits plus a flexible hybrid setup.

Employer: Strive Solutions

Location: El Paso, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Pre‑sales focused role where you lead discovery sessions, design cloud and IT architectures, and support sales with proposals and demos. Ideal if you enjoy client-facing work, solution design, and guiding tech strategy across different industries.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more options than the headline.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.