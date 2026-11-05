⚡ El Paso Utilities & Infrastructure – Multiple Solid Openings

El Paso’s power and infrastructure scene is busy right now, with steady work for folks who like hands-on, mission-critical jobs. If you’re into keeping the lights on and systems running, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Vertiv

Vertiv Location: El Paso, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work on UPS systems, power distribution units, and battery systems that keep data centers and critical facilities online. Vertiv offers company vehicle, laptop/phone, PPE, 401(k), profit sharing, medical/vision/dental, and strong technical training, plus lots of support for veterans and tech-minded field pros.

Employer: EC Source Services, LLC / Energy Erectors (MasTec company)

Location: El Paso, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead day-to-day substation construction work, from planning and scheduling to supervising crews and tracking progress. Good fit if you know power construction, can manage people and safety in the field, and want big-utility projects with benefits and 401(k)/stock purchase options under a Fortune 500 parent.

Employer: El Paso Electric

Location: El Paso, TX, US

Type: Full-time

Starting Salary: $70,100 – $95,774

Department: Distribution Dispatch

Posting Date: 11/04/2026

Closing Date: 11/18/2026

Entry-level distribution operations role where you monitor and operate the DMS/OMS and EMS to keep EPE’s 120V–24kV system safe and reliable. You’ll support field crews, handle outage dispatching, and work 12-hour rotating shifts—a strong option if you have an engineering degree or utility ops background and want a clear path into grid operations.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer often has related roles posted too. Don’t wait too long, especially on jobs with closing dates.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.