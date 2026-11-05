🚌 El Paso Transportation Jobs with Multiple High-Pay Openings

El Paso’s roads are busy and so is the hiring scene. If you like being on the move and working with your hands, these transportation roles are worth a look.

Employer: Performance Foodservice

Performance Foodservice Location: El Paso, TX (11451 Chito Samaniego, 79936)

(11451 Chito Samaniego, 79936) Type: Internship (CDL A driver role)

Internship (CDL A driver role) Salary: Around $80,000+/year + quarterly safety bonuses

Overnight/early-morning food delivery routes with a 5‑day work week, no Sundays, and average 10‑hour shifts. You’ll run local and OTR routes, unload product by hand, and be the face of the company with customers, with Day 1 health benefits, 401(k) match, PTO, and stock purchase plan.

Employer: Mavis Tire (Pep Boys)

Location: El Paso, TX area

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Competitive weekly pay + weekly incentives (exact amount not listed)

Hands-on shop work doing brakes, suspension, oil changes, tires, and inspections at a large, stable auto service chain with 4,000+ locations. You’ll get medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, holidays, and on‑the‑job training, plus walk‑in interviews 7 days a week.

Employer: Labatt Food Service

Location: El Paso, TX

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Approx. $60,000–$80,000/year + up to $8,000 in annual safety bonuses

Drive new, automatic trucks with advanced safety tech, delivering 600–1,200 cases by hand to customers. Monday–Friday routes, early dispatch (3–5 am), home on weekends, with paid training, strong benefits, 401(k) with contributions, paid holidays/vacation, and promotion-from-within.

If one of these fits your skills, click through, skim the details, and apply soon—good driving and mechanic jobs in El Paso get picked up fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.