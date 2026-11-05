🏭 Multiple El Paso Manufacturing Jobs, From $9–$126K+

El Paso’s manufacturing scene is busy right now, with options from entry-level warehouse work to high-paid engineering roles. Here are several solid openings you can scan and apply to fast.

Employer: Packaging Corporation of America (PCA)

Packaging Corporation of America (PCA) Location: El Paso, TX

Type: Internship / hourly maintenance role

Internship / hourly maintenance role Pay: $24.88–$27.45 per hour + annual bonus

Hands-on role keeping plant equipment running (mechanical, electrical, PLC, hydraulic, pneumatic). Includes 1.5x pay for overtime and holidays, health, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, uniforms, tool and safety gear stipends, and up to 100 paid training hours a year. Great fit if you have at least 1 year of industrial maintenance experience and want to grow your skills.

Employer: Dal-Tile LLC (subsidiary of Mohawk Industries)

(subsidiary of Mohawk Industries) Location: El Paso, TX

Type: Full-time

Pay: Competitive (not listed)

Operate the glaze line, inspect tile, and do hourly quality checks in a busy ceramic tile plant. This is active, on-your-feet work with forklifts and production equipment, plus 401(k) match, employee discounts, and tuition reimbursement. Good for someone with a high school diploma and some manufacturing or production experience.

Employer: Eaton

Location: El Paso, TX (hybrid: 3 days in office / 2 remote)

(hybrid: 3 days in office / 2 remote) Type: Full-time, professional

Full-time, professional Salary: $86,000–$126,000 per year

Lead quality systems, KPIs, and digital dashboards across multiple sites. You’ll work with Operations, Engineering, IT, and Program Management, using tools like Power BI, Lean, and Six Sigma to drive performance. Best for candidates with a bachelor’s degree and 5+ years in quality systems, process improvement, or manufacturing operations.

Employer: Mid West Textile

Location: El Paso, TX (1600 E. San Antonio Ave.)

Type: Full-time, in-person

Pay: $9.00–$10.00 per hour

Load/unload trucks, move and stage materials, and help with shipping and receiving in a fast-paced warehouse. Walk-in interviews Monday–Friday, 8:30 AM–2:30 PM, with a chance to get hired the same day. Includes health, dental, vision, life insurance, 401(k), and paid time off.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still consider applying—experience in any of these roles can open doors to better-paying jobs in El Paso’s manufacturing scene.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.