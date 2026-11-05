🏥 El Paso Healthcare: Multiple Hospital & Clinic Roles Hiring Now

El Paso’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with big hospital systems and clinics all hiring. If you’re ready for your next move in care, there’s something here for almost every skill level.

Employer: The Hospitals of Providence

The Hospitals of Providence Location: El Paso, TX

Type: Full-time, Nights

Pay: $30–$43 per hour

Work on an oncology unit providing direct bedside care and supervising support staff. Great fit if you want steady night shifts and enjoy complex, long-term patient relationships.

Employer: AMSURG – Endoscopy Center of El Paso

Location: El Paso, TX

Type: Full-time

Support GI procedures in a state-of-the-art ambulatory endoscopy center. Fast-paced role helping prep patients, assist physicians, handle scopes, and turn over rooms.

Employer: CompHealth (recruiting for post-acute group)

Location: El Paso, TX

Type: Full-time, Weekdays Only

Lead post-acute care in SNFs with a Monday–Friday, 8–5 schedule, no weekends or evening call. Board-certified IM or FM physicians get leadership duties plus a competitive package with bonus, stock options, and 401(k).

Employer: Del Sol Medical Center (HCA Healthcare)

Location: El Paso, TX

Type: Full-time

Care for high-acuity cardiovascular ICU patients at a Level II trauma hospital with 300+ beds. Offers strong benefits, 401(k) match, tuition and loan assistance, and lots of support for career growth.

Employer: Del Sol Medical Center (HCA Healthcare)

Location: El Paso, TX

Type: Full-time

Join a well-resourced ICU with solid staffing, modern monitoring tools, and ongoing clinical education. Ideal if you have at least 1 year RN experience and want to build critical care skills with strong benefits.

Employer: Las Palmas Medical Center (HCA Healthcare)

Location: El Paso, TX

Type: Full-time

Watch cardiac monitors and support RNs caring for cardiac, neuro, and GI patients at a 300+ bed hospital with a Level III trauma center. Good step if you have dysrhythmia recognition and want to grow in acute care.

Employer: Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center El Paso

Location: El Paso, TX

Type: Likely full-time, onsite only

Provide hands-on clinic care: assessments, meds, and minor procedures while supporting physicians and APPs. No visa sponsorship and no remote/hybrid—all work is on campus.

Employer: Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center El Paso

Location: El Paso, TX

Type: Likely full-time, onsite only

Handle insurance verification and pre-auths for procedures and treatments. Great if you’re detail-oriented and like the admin side of healthcare. No visa sponsorship and no remote/hybrid.

Employer: Del Sol Medical Center (Las Palmas Del Sol Healthcare)

Location: El Paso, TX

Type: Full-time

Support surgeries using sterile technique and assist the RN and surgeons in the OR. New techs are welcome, and you’ll get strong HCA benefits, PTO, 401(k) match, and education support.

Employer: Del Sol Medical Center (Las Palmas Del Sol Healthcare)

Location: El Paso, TX

Type: Full-time

Keep surgical instruments clean, assembled, and ready so the OR can run safely and on time. Perfect if you’re detail-focused and want to earn or complete CSPDT/CRCST certification with big-system benefits.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—many of these employers have related openings and clear growth paths.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.