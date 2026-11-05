🛒 Several Customer Service & Retail Jobs Hiring Now in El Paso

El Paso’s customer-facing jobs are busy right now—gyms, car washes, salons, and stores are all adding people. If you like talking with folks and staying on your feet, there’s a good mix of part-time and full-time roles open.

Employer: Crunch Fitness – Undefeated Tribe

Location: 2060 Zaragoza Rd, El Paso, TX 79938

Type: Full-time

Pay/Benefits: Competitive pay, PTO, subsidized health/dental/vision, HSA, short-term disability, free gym membership

Be the friendly face at the front desk—greet members, handle check-ins, help with memberships, and keep the club “grand-opening ready” every day. Great fit if you’re upbeat, love chatting with people, and want room to grow in a fast-expanding fitness brand.

Employer: Strive Solutions

Location: El Paso, TX

Type: Full-time

Help customers with consumer loan questions in English and Spanish, process applications, and prepare loan documents accurately. Good for detail-oriented bilingual folks who are comfortable on computers and okay with mostly seated work.

Employer: SERVPRO Team MLR (IICRC)

Location: El Paso, TX

Type: Full-time, on-site

Pay: $14.00–$17.00/hour

Benefits: 401(k) + match, health & dental, PTO, training, advancement

You’ll answer high-volume calls from people dealing with property damage, collect detailed info, and dispatch the right team fast. Ideal if you stay calm under pressure, type quickly, and like helping people on tough days.

Employer: URBAN CUTS

Location: Bassett Place Mall, El Paso, TX 79925

Type: Part-time (Fri–Sun + holidays)

Pay: $10–$25/hour (with tips), 20–30 hrs/week

Benefits: Employee discount, life insurance, PTO, paid training

Licensed Texas cosmetologist wanted for men’s and women’s cuts on busy weekends and holidays. Great if you want strong tip potential and steady weekend hours in a mall location.

Employer: Mister Car Wash

Location: El Paso, TX

Type: Full-time

Benefits: Same-day pay, PTO from day one, medical/dental/vision, 401(k) match, tuition reimbursement

Work outdoors greeting customers, selling Unlimited Wash Club memberships, and keeping cars clean, dry, and shiny. Perfect if you like fast-paced, physical work and talking with people all day.

Employer: Circle K

Location: 13690 Eastlake Blvd, Horizon City (El Paso area), TX 79928

Type: Full-time

Benefits: Medical, dental, vision, life, 401(k) + match, weekly pay & bonus potential, tuition reimbursement

Run the register, help with food, stock shelves, and keep the store looking sharp. Good entry-level role if you want flexible shifts and lots of variety in a big, stable company.

Employer: Circle K

Location: 13690 Eastlake Blvd, Horizon City (El Paso area), TX 79928

Type: Full-time

Benefits: Medical, dental, vision, paid vacation, 401(k) + match, bonuses, tuition reimbursement

Help lead the store—support hiring, scheduling, merchandising, and daily operations while serving customers. Nice step up if you’ve done retail and want management experience.

Employer: Circle K

Location: 7660 N Mesa St, El Paso, TX 79912

Type: Full-time

Train to run your own store: learn hiring, scheduling, inventory, P&L, and customer service. Good for ambitious retail folks with a driver’s license who want a clear path into store management.

Employer: Circle K

Location: 650 N Resler Dr, El Paso, TX 79912

Type: Full-time

Similar manager-in-training role at a different location, with full exposure to staffing, operations, and financials. Strong fit if you’re ready to lead teams and grow into a Store Manager role.

Employer: Sally Beauty

Location: El Paso, TX

Type: Full-time

Perks: Product discount, free samples, potential medical/dental/vision, 401(k), PTO (based on hours)

Help customers with hair color, cosmetics, skin care, and nails while keeping displays fresh and promoting the loyalty program. Great if you love beauty products and want sales experience.

Employer: Sally Beauty

Location: El Paso, TX

Type: Full-time

Same Beauty Advisor role at another store—focus on customer education, add-on sales, and store merchandising. Nice match for creative, people-loving beauty fans.

Employer: Sherwin-Williams

Location: 360A S Americas Ave, El Paso, TX 79907

Type: Full-time, Mon–Fri (approx. 8–5)

Support branch operations: customer service, sales, inventory, safety, and supervising staff in an automotive paint branch. Good for someone with retail/sales experience who wants leadership and weekday hours.

(Duplicate listing also appears on Indeed; role is the same.)

Employer: Albertsons Companies

Location: El Paso, TX

Type: Part-time

Help prep, package, and display fresh meat and seafood while answering customer questions and keeping the department clean. Great if you like food, don’t mind getting a little messy, and want flexible grocery hours.

Employer: Domino’s

Location: 11400 Sean Haggerty Dr, El Paso, TX

Type: Full-time (part-time often possible)

Take orders, help in-store, and support the team during busy rushes, with room to grow into management. Best for energetic folks who can handle standing, light lifting, and a hot, fast-paced kitchen.

Employer: Flix Brewhouse

Location: El Paso West Towne, El Paso, TX

Type: Not stated (front-of-house hourly)

Pay: $10–$12/hour

Benefits: Health insurance, pet insurance, PTO, 401(k), free movies, free shift beer/root beer, discounted meals (for full-time)

Sell tickets, answer phones, and guide guests to their movies while keeping the box office area tidy. Perfect if you love films, can work nights/weekends, and enjoy a fun, social environment.

Employer: American Greetings

Location: Multiple stores in El Paso, TX (Gateway Blvd, Montana Ave, Geronimo Dr)

Type: Part-time (~5 hrs/week, up to ~12 hrs around holidays)

Pay: $12.20/hour to $13.50/hour with scheduled raises

Set up and tidy greeting card and party aisles across several stores, working mostly on your own schedule. Great side gig if you’re organized, have a car, and want very flexible, low-hour work.

Employer: Mister Car Wash

Location: El Paso, TX

Type: Not stated (typically full-time/part-time available)

Same Guest Service Specialist role described above, posted via Indeed—greet customers, sell memberships, and keep the site running smoothly. Good if you want benefits, same-day pay, and like working outdoors.

Employer: VISTA Supermarkets

Location: El Paso, TX

Type: Full-time & part-time (20–40 hrs/week)

Pay: $10–$11/hour

Ring up groceries, bag items, answer questions, and keep the front end clean. Nice local option if you want flexible shifts, in-person work, and enjoy helping neighbors with their weekly shopping.

If one of these caught your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and send in a quick application while it’s fresh. A 10–15 minute apply today could be your next steady paycheck.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.