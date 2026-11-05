🚧 El Paso construction hiring now: several skilled trade openings

El Paso’s building scene is busy right now, from rock walls and concrete to electrical and FAA projects. If you like working with your hands, there are some solid options here.

Employer: Parsons Corporation

Parsons Corporation Location: El Paso, TX (travel nationwide, up to 100% )

(travel nationwide, up to ) Type: Full-time

Salary: $15.68 – $71.30/hour (range listed by employer)

(range listed by employer) Work on air traffic control system installs at FAA sites across the U.S. Help with site prep, equipment racks, cable work, and cleanup while learning from senior techs and electricians. Good fit if you have basic tools experience, can lift 50 lbs, and want steady travel and big-project experience.

Employer: IES Residential

Location: El Paso, TX

Type: Full-time, on-site

Salary: Not listed

Office-based role supporting bids and pricing for electrical work. You’ll review info, coordinate with vendors and subs, and keep detailed records—great if you have 2–4 years related experience, strong Excel/Office skills, and like detail work more than field work.

Employer: IES Residential

Location: El Paso, TX

Type: Full-time, field-based

Salary: Not listed

Service, troubleshoot, and repair electrical systems in homes or other sites. You’ll read blueprints, use test equipment, and work directly with customers. Best for techs with 2–4 years electrical experience, a clean driving record, and comfort working in attics, crawlspaces, and outdoors.

Employer: ARM Construction Group

Location: El Paso, TX (jobs in El Paso, Horizon, Las Cruces, Chaparral)

(jobs in El Paso, Horizon, Las Cruces, Chaparral) Type: Full-time, in-person

Pay: $20–$22/hour , about 40 hrs/week

, about Do metal framing, hang drywall, tape, texture, and ceilings on commercial and residential jobs. Four 10-hour days (Mon–Thu) with some Fridays/Saturdays as needed. You need to already know the work, have reliable transportation and a valid driver’s license; bilingual English/Spanish is welcome.

Employer: ARM Construction Group

Location: El Paso, TX (El Paso, Horizon, Las Cruces, Chaparral sites)

(El Paso, Horizon, Las Cruces, Chaparral sites) Type: Full-time, in-person

Pay: $20–$22/hour for experienced masons, about 40 hrs/week

for experienced masons, about Build rock walls: lay stone, set string lines, build pillars, install caps, and grout. Same 4×10 schedule with possible extra days. They want experienced masons and laborers willing to learn; pay is set by your skill level. Driver’s license and work authorization required.

Employer: ARM Construction Group

Location: El Paso, TX (El Paso, Horizon, Las Cruces, Chaparral sites)

(El Paso, Horizon, Las Cruces, Chaparral sites) Type: Full-time, in-person

Pay: $20–$22/hour , about 40 hrs/week

, about Handle forming, rebar, string lines, elevations, and finishing concrete with trowels and other tools. No set years of experience, but you must know the trade. Same 4×10 schedule, with tools provided if you don’t have your own.

Employer: Colasanti Companies

Location: El Paso, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead field operations for concrete projects from pre-construction through closeout. You’ll build schedules, manage subs, coordinate inspections, and handle daily reports in tools like Procore and Microsoft Project. Ideal if you’ve already been an Assistant Superintendent and are ready to run the field.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting has more detail and flexibility than the summary.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.