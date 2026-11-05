🔧 El Paso Building & Grounds Jobs With Multiple Openings

El Paso has steady demand for people who can fix, clean, and keep spaces running smoothly. If you like hands-on work and seeing instant results, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: CarMax

CarMax Location: El Paso, TX (1300 Pendale Rd, 79936)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $17.17/hour

This role is all about making used cars look and feel like new. You’ll do cosmetic inspections, paint touch-ups, wet sanding, buffing, and final quality checks, with clear training and set processes.

Employer: CSC Management (Cooper Street Capital)

Location: El Paso, TX

Type: Full-time

Pay: $15.00–$17.00/hour

You’ll handle day-to-day repairs and upkeep at multifamily properties—plumbing, electrical, painting, carpentry, and grounds. Comes with PTO, bonuses, 401(k) + match, and medical, dental, and vision benefits.

Employer: Klean-it Janitorial

Location: El Paso, TX 79905 (in person)

Type: Part-time

Pay: $9.00–$10.00/hour

Light, steady cleaning work: dusting, sweeping, mopping, vacuuming, trash, and restocking supplies. Good fit if you want a flexible schedule and on-the-job training rather than a full-time commitment.

Employer: La Quinta Inns & Suites

Location: El Paso, TX (in person)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $12.00/hour

Hotel housekeeping role focused on guest rooms and common areas, plus laundry and restocking. Good if you like a set routine, staying active, and working around guests and a hotel team.

Employer: Ring USA Inc

Location: El Paso, TX (manufacturing facility)

Type: Full-time (40 hrs/week)

Pay: From $20.00/hour

Hands-on industrial maintenance: inspect, troubleshoot, and repair mechanical, electrical, and hydraulic systems to keep production running. Best for someone with prior maintenance experience and comfort in a busy plant setting.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often employers have similar roles open or upcoming.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.