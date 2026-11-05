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El Paso
🔧 El Paso Building & Grounds Jobs With Multiple Openings
2 days ago
El Paso has steady demand for people who can fix, clean, and keep spaces running smoothly. If you like hands-on work and seeing instant results, these roles are worth a look.
Vehicle Detailer / Cosmetic Reconditioning Associate II – CarMax
- Employer: CarMax
- Location: El Paso, TX (1300 Pendale Rd, 79936)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $17.17/hour
This role is all about making used cars look and feel like new. You’ll do cosmetic inspections, paint touch-ups, wet sanding, buffing, and final quality checks, with clear training and set processes.
Maintenance Tech – CSC Management / Cooper Street Capital
- Employer: CSC Management (Cooper Street Capital)
- Location: El Paso, TX
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $15.00–$17.00/hour
You’ll handle day-to-day repairs and upkeep at multifamily properties—plumbing, electrical, painting, carpentry, and grounds. Comes with PTO, bonuses, 401(k) + match, and medical, dental, and vision benefits.
Cleaning Specialist – Klean-it Janitorial
- Employer: Klean-it Janitorial
- Location: El Paso, TX 79905 (in person)
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: $9.00–$10.00/hour
Light, steady cleaning work: dusting, sweeping, mopping, vacuuming, trash, and restocking supplies. Good fit if you want a flexible schedule and on-the-job training rather than a full-time commitment.
Housekeeping – La Quinta Inns & Suites
- Employer: La Quinta Inns & Suites
- Location: El Paso, TX (in person)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $12.00/hour
Hotel housekeeping role focused on guest rooms and common areas, plus laundry and restocking. Good if you like a set routine, staying active, and working around guests and a hotel team.
Maintenance Mechanic – Ring USA Inc
- Employer: Ring USA Inc
- Location: El Paso, TX (manufacturing facility)
- Type: Full-time (40 hrs/week)
- Pay: From $20.00/hour
Hands-on industrial maintenance: inspect, troubleshoot, and repair mechanical, electrical, and hydraulic systems to keep production running. Best for someone with prior maintenance experience and comfort in a busy plant setting.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often employers have similar roles open or upcoming.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.