🏗️ El Paso Engineering Roles With Multiple Openings & $90K+ Pay

El Paso’s engineering scene is busy right now, with solid options from entry level to senior contract work. If you’re technical and detail‑oriented, this week has a few stand‑out roles worth a look.

Employer: Marathon Petroleum Corporation

Marathon Petroleum Corporation Location: El Paso, TX (role listed with multiple refinery locations)

(role listed with multiple refinery locations) Type: Full-time, regular

Salary: $93,000 – $139,500/year (company-wide range for this role)

Early-career engineering role where you support projects from design through construction and start‑up at a major energy company. Good fit if you have a Bachelor’s in Engineering (civil, mechanical, electrical, or chemical) and want structured growth, safety-focused work, and exposure to large capital projects.

Employer: PROLIM Corporation

PROLIM Corporation Location: El Paso, TX (in-person)

Type: Contract, ~40 hours/week

Pay: $45.00 – $50.00/hour

Senior‑level role (about 7–10 years’ experience) doing detailed design of switchboards, MCC, PCC, and VFD panels. You’ll create 2D point‑to‑point wiring diagrams in AutoCAD, coordinate with the shop floor and offshore teams, and work with international standards like UL and IEC.

Employer: Carollo Engineers

Location: El Paso, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Range not listed (pay depends on education, experience, and location)

Great starter role if you’re into water, wastewater, and stormwater projects. You’ll help with planning and design, reports, cost estimates, modeling, and field work, ideally with a Civil or Environmental Engineering degree and EIT. Nice option if you want to grow in a niche, mission-driven field.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail on duties and flexibility. Don’t wait too long; engineering roles like these in El Paso tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.