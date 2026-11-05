📋 El Paso admin jobs with multiple openings under $15/hr

El Paso has a steady flow of front desk and office roles, especially in healthcare and insurance. Here are a few solid admin jobs hiring now that don’t require a long resume to get started.

Employer: Early Bird Pediatric Therapy

Early Bird Pediatric Therapy Location: El Paso, TX (in-person)

(in-person) Salary: $10.00 – $12.00 per hour

Type: Part-time , Mon–Fri, 1–7 PM

, Category: Front desk, scheduling, patient support

This role is the friendly face of a pediatric therapy clinic. You’ll greet families, schedule evaluations and therapy visits, answer phones, and help with light office tasks. Bilingual English/Spanish and 1+ year in a medical setting are key pluses.

Employer: Fred Loya Insurance

Location: El Paso, TX (in-person)

(in-person) Salary: Around $12.00 per hour

Type: Full-time

Category: Data entry, insurance claims support

You’ll handle auto damage claim paperwork, update files, and build reports in Microsoft Excel. Good fit if you like detailed computer work, organizing data, and working with spreadsheets. High school diploma required; insurance or claims experience is preferred but not required.

Employer: Las Palmas Del Sol Healthcare – Del Sol Medical Center

Location: El Paso, TX (hospital setting)

(hospital setting) Salary: Not listed

Type: PRN (as-needed)

Category: Hospital unit admin support

This job keeps a busy hospital unit running smoothly—greeting patients and visitors, managing records, and helping the care team stay organized. You’ll need a high school diploma/GED and Basic Life Support (BLS) within 30 days of starting. Offers access to a broad benefits and education support package, depending on hours and position.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—admin skills transfer easily, and local employers often train the right person.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.