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El Paso
📋 El Paso admin jobs with multiple openings under $15/hr
2 days ago
El Paso has a steady flow of front desk and office roles, especially in healthcare and insurance. Here are a few solid admin jobs hiring now that don’t require a long resume to get started.
Scheduler/Front Desk Receptionist (Part-Time)
- Employer: Early Bird Pediatric Therapy
- Location: El Paso, TX (in-person)
- Salary: $10.00 – $12.00 per hour
- Type: Part-time, Mon–Fri, 1–7 PM
- Category: Front desk, scheduling, patient support
This role is the friendly face of a pediatric therapy clinic. You’ll greet families, schedule evaluations and therapy visits, answer phones, and help with light office tasks. Bilingual English/Spanish and 1+ year in a medical setting are key pluses.
APD Clerk
- Employer: Fred Loya Insurance
- Location: El Paso, TX (in-person)
- Salary: Around $12.00 per hour
- Type: Full-time
- Category: Data entry, insurance claims support
You’ll handle auto damage claim paperwork, update files, and build reports in Microsoft Excel. Good fit if you like detailed computer work, organizing data, and working with spreadsheets. High school diploma required; insurance or claims experience is preferred but not required.
Unit Secretary PRN
- Employer: Las Palmas Del Sol Healthcare – Del Sol Medical Center
- Location: El Paso, TX (hospital setting)
- Salary: Not listed
- Type: PRN (as-needed)
- Category: Hospital unit admin support
This job keeps a busy hospital unit running smoothly—greeting patients and visitors, managing records, and helping the care team stay organized. You’ll need a high school diploma/GED and Basic Life Support (BLS) within 30 days of starting. Offers access to a broad benefits and education support package, depending on hours and position.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—admin skills transfer easily, and local employers often train the right person.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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