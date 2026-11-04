📋 Multiple Admin & Front Desk Jobs Hiring Now in El Paso

El Paso has some solid front desk and office roles open right now, from hotels to retail to spa. All are in-person and focused on customer service and basic office skills.

Employer: La Quinta Inns & Suites

La Quinta Inns & Suites Location: El Paso, TX (in person)

(in person) Type: Part-time

Pay: $11.00 – $13.00 per hour

Highlights: Check guests in and out, answer phones, and use basic computer skills at a well-known hotel. Bilingual is preferred (not required) and training is provided on site, so this can be a good entry-level role if you’re friendly and communicate well.

Employer: The Furniture Outlet

The Furniture Outlet Location: El Paso, TX (in person)

(in person) Type: Full-time

Pay: $12.00 per hour

Highlights: Busy retail office role where you open and close the store, create invoices, answer phones, handle cash, schedule deliveries, and support the sales team. Great fit if you’re organized, like variety, and are comfortable with Microsoft Office and multitasking.

Employer: Waxing Bar

Waxing Bar Location: El Paso, TX 79932 (in person)

(in person) Type: Full-time or Part-time

Pay: $9.00 – $11.00 per hour

Highlights: Be the first face guests see at a spa—greet clients, answer calls, manage the schedule, and keep the front area tidy. Ideal if you have customer service experience and want a calm, client-focused setting.

If one of these feels right, click through, skim the full posting, and send your resume soon—local spots tend to fill their front desk roles quickly.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.