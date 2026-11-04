🚔 El Paso public safety jobs with multiple openings this week

El Paso has a steady flow of safety and security roles right now, from construction sites to police HQ. If you’ve got security or safety experience, there are a few solid options to check out.

Employer: GDA Contractors

GDA Contractors Location: El Paso, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (includes base pay, bonus, and truck allowance)

Construction safety role with a focus on OSHA compliance, job site inspections, and accident investigations. Comes with medical, dental, vision, life insurance, 401(k) with match, PTO, and professional development, plus a path to management.

Employer: TriCorps

Location: El Paso, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: $13.00/hour

Armed security role inside a Police Headquarters building, focused on lobby presence, access control, and perimeter patrols. Must have a valid Texas PSB Level III Armed License; offers medical, dental, vision, paid vacation, and sick days, with shifts across days, nights, weekends, and holidays.

Employer: Not listed

Not listed Location: El Paso, TX

Type: Contract

Salary: $22.00–$25.00/hour

High-level security role requiring a Physical Level 4 card in hand. You’ll handle patrols, CCTV, access control, and incident response; expected 40–84 hours per week with in-person work and a focus on calm, professional emergency response.

If one of these fits your skills, click through, check the requirements, and apply soon so you’re in the first batch they review.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.