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El Paso County
El Paso County offices closed for Veterans Day
8 days ago
All El Paso County administrative and elected administrative offices and affiliated agencies will be closed on Wednesday, November 11, 2026, in observance of Veterans Day. More information: https://www.elpasoco.com/el-paso-county-offices-closed-wednesday-november-11-in-observance-of-veterans-day/
This content is adapted from materials provided by El Paso County, Colorado
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