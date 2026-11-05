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El Paso County

El Paso County offices closed for Veterans Day

8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nzm1C_1GobT0Yv00

All El Paso County administrative and elected administrative offices and affiliated agencies will be closed on Wednesday, November 11, 2026, in observance of Veterans Day. More information: https://www.elpasoco.com/el-paso-county-offices-closed-wednesday-november-11-in-observance-of-veterans-day/

This content is adapted from materials provided by El Paso County, Colorado

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