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🎁 Freebies Up for Grabs in El Mirage Right Now
El Mirage neighbors are sharing some lovely free items this week. If you like wood furniture and vintage pieces, these deals are worth a look.
Wooden Wine Rack
Item: Wooden wine rack
Condition: Sturdy, with multiple slots for bottle storage
Category: Home decor and accessories
Location: Rosewood Estates, El Mirage, AZ
Source: nextdoor.com
Simple wooden rack that can hold several wine bottles. Great for a kitchen, dining room, or small bar area if you need organized bottle storage without taking up much space.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Vintage Wooden Chest
Item: Vintage wooden chest
Condition: Described as beautiful, with floral interior lining
Category: Furniture
Location: Rosewood Estates, El Mirage, AZ
Source: nextdoor.com
Classic wooden chest that can be used for extra storage or as an accent piece at the foot of a bed or in a living room. The floral lining inside adds a bit of charm and character.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Vintage Blue Trunk
Item: Vintage blue trunk
Condition: Sturdy, with metal accents and a lock
Category: Home decor and accessories
Location: Rosewood Estates, El Mirage, AZ
Source: nextdoor.com
Old-style trunk that can work as storage, a coffee table, or a decorative piece. The metal accents and lock give it a classic, slightly rustic look.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
If something here catches your eye, reach out to the poster and make plans to pick it up soon—free items in El Mirage tend to go quickly.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
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