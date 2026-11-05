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🔧 El Mirage AZ Building & Grounds Jobs with Multiple Openings
El Mirage has some solid hands-on jobs right now, especially if you like keeping buildings, yards, and equipment in top shape.
Below are several local roles worth a look if you’re into maintenance, landscaping, or facility care.
Warehouse Janitorial Cleaner (Part-Time)
- Employer: ABM Industries
- Location: El Mirage, AZ
- Salary: Not listed
- Type: Part-time
Keep a warehouse clean and safe by mopping, vacuuming, cleaning restrooms, taking out trash, and wiping down surfaces. No diploma or degree required, and it’s a good fit if you’re new to the workforce or coming back after a break.
Production Supervisor – Landscaping
- Employer: Santa Rita Landscaping
- Location: El Mirage, AZ
- Salary: DOE (Depends on Experience)
- Type: Not listed (likely full-time)
Lead landscape production crews for one of Arizona’s larger landscape management companies. This is a good step up if you already know landscaping and want to move into supervising people and projects.
Maintenance Technician – Manufacturing Facility
- Employer: Goodfellow Corporation
- Location: El Mirage, AZ
- Salary: $30.00–$35.00 per hour (DOE)
- Type: Full-time
Take care of production equipment and building systems, from forklifts and industrial saws to electrical (208V/480V), plumbing, and HVAC. Comes with health, dental, vision, PTO, holidays, and a 401(k), plus room to grow if you like technical, hands-on work.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and sometimes related openings.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.