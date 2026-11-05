🔧 El Mirage AZ Building & Grounds Jobs with Multiple Openings

El Mirage has some solid hands-on jobs right now, especially if you like keeping buildings, yards, and equipment in top shape.

Below are several local roles worth a look if you’re into maintenance, landscaping, or facility care.

Employer: ABM Industries

ABM Industries Location: El Mirage, AZ

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Part-time

Keep a warehouse clean and safe by mopping, vacuuming, cleaning restrooms, taking out trash, and wiping down surfaces. No diploma or degree required, and it’s a good fit if you’re new to the workforce or coming back after a break.

Employer: Santa Rita Landscaping

Location: El Mirage, AZ

Salary: DOE (Depends on Experience)

Type: Not listed (likely full-time)

Lead landscape production crews for one of Arizona’s larger landscape management companies. This is a good step up if you already know landscaping and want to move into supervising people and projects.

Employer: Goodfellow Corporation

Location: El Mirage, AZ

Salary: $30.00–$35.00 per hour (DOE)

Type: Full-time

Take care of production equipment and building systems, from forklifts and industrial saws to electrical (208V/480V), plumbing, and HVAC. Comes with health, dental, vision, PTO, holidays, and a 401(k), plus room to grow if you like technical, hands-on work.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and sometimes related openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.