There are some handy free items around El Granada this week, from pet supplies to car gear and phone accessories. Take a look and see if something fits your needs.

Item: Outdoor sedan car cover

Condition: Described as durable and weather-resistant

Location: 1032 Columbus St, El Granada (curbside)

Source: nextdoor.com

This is a sturdy cover made to protect a sedan from sun, rain, and other weather. It’s already set out at the curb, so you can likely just swing by and pick it up.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: iPhone 12 [5.4"] phone cover

Condition: Not stated (check photos)

Location: El Granada, San Mateo County, CA (exact address shared by poster)

Pickup times: Weekdays between 10am and 5pm

Source: trashnothing.com

Protective cover sized for the smaller 5.4" iPhone 12 model. The poster has shared photos so you can see style and condition before you go.

Check out the pictures here: https://trashnothing.com/pics/vpr7gp2

👉 See this item on trashnothing.com

Item: IAMS dog food

Condition: Not stated (check listing for bag size and details)

Location: El Granada, Half Moon Bay, CA

Source: nextdoor.com

Free dog food from the IAMS brand. A nice freebie if you have a pup at home or help foster dogs.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Free items in El Granada tend to go quickly, so if something looks useful, check the listing and reach out to the poster as soon as you can.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.