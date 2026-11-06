High tide warning for Oyster Point Marina

A very high tide of 7.514 ft is expected at Oyster Point Marina on Friday, November 6, 2026 at 9:49 AM. Boaters and visitors should use care around docks, ramps, and low-lying areas during this time. More information: https://tidesandcurrents.noaa.gov/noaatidepredictions.html?id=9414392

This content is adapted from materials provided by San Mateo County Harbor District