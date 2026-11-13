Healthcare hiring looks strong in El Dorado, KS right now, especially for folks who want steady hospital work and room to grow. Baptist Health has several roles open, from new grads to experienced specialists.

Employer: Baptist Health

Baptist Health Location: El Dorado, KS (Cardiac Cath/EP Lab)

(Cardiac Cath/EP Lab) Type: Part-time / PRN (authorized 40 hours bi-weekly )

(authorized ) Schedule: 7:00 AM–3:30 PM, plus 10 weekdays and one weekend of call

Work with cardiology and interventional radiology teams, assisting during Cath Lab/IVR procedures and monitoring patients. You’ll need an accredited nursing program, current Arkansas RN license, CPR, and Cath Lab/IVR or ED/ICU/Medsurg experience.

Employer: Baptist Health

Baptist Health Location: El Dorado, KS (Occupational Therapy Department)

(Occupational Therapy Department) Type: Full-time (authorized 80 hours bi-weekly )

(authorized ) Schedule: 8:00 AM–5:00 PM, Monday–Friday, rotating weekends/holidays

Provide OT care for a complex patient population with good autonomy and support for growth. Open to new grads with a BS, MS, or DPT in OT, Arkansas OT license or temp license, and CPR (can be completed after hire).

Employer: Baptist Health

Baptist Health Location: El Dorado, KS (Laboratory)

(Laboratory) Type: Internship / Entry-level (authorized 16 hours bi-weekly )

(authorized ) Schedule: Varied shifts, 8 or 12-hour

Great fit if you’re starting out in lab work and want hands-on hospital experience. Requires an associate degree in chemical science, biological science, or medical lab technology; registry eligible for MLT (ASCP or equivalent preferred); plus solid math, reasoning, and communication skills.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail on shifts and growth paths.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.