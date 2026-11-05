🛒 El Dorado, KS Retail Openings: Multiple Auto Parts Roles

El Dorado has some solid auto-parts retail jobs right now, great if you like helping people and don’t mind getting a little hands-on with cars.

Employer: AutoZone

AutoZone Location: El Dorado, KS

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Help customers find the right parts, run the register, restock shelves, and use basic diagnostic tools to read vehicle codes. Flexible hours (mornings, nights, weekends), minimum age 16, and access to medical/vision/dental options, 401(k) with match, stock purchase plan, discounts, and mental health support even as a part-timer.

Employer: O'Reilly Auto Parts

Location: El Dorado, KS

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Front-counter role helping both walk-in and repair shop customers with parts lookups, returns, and basic in-store services like testing batteries and scanning trouble codes. Full-time comes with paid time off, 401(k) with employer contributions from day one, stock purchase plan, health insurance, tuition help, and clear paths to move up; bilingual (Spanish/English) is a plus.

If one of these feels close to what you want, don’t overthink it—click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while they’re still hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.