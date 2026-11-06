🐱 Playful El Dorado Hills Kittens Ready for Adoption

El Dorado Hills has some very sweet kittens looking for loving homes. All are Domestic Shorthair babies currently with Fat Kitty City Humane Society.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Color: Gray/Blue (mostly)

Gray/Blue (mostly) Shelter: Fat Kitty City Humane Society

Phone: (916) 939-3418

A tiny gray-blue girl who’s still very young and ready to grow up in a safe, indoor home.

👉 Meet Shy Di and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown/Chocolate (mostly)

Brown/Chocolate (mostly) Shelter: Fat Kitty City Humane Society

Phone: (916) 939-3418

A brown/chocolate baby girl who would love a cozy spot on your couch and a family to call her own.

👉 Meet Cooza and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown/Chocolate (mostly)

Brown/Chocolate (mostly) Shelter: Fat Kitty City Humane Society

Phone: (916) 939-3418

A young brown/chocolate boy, the perfect age to learn your home’s routines and bond closely with his people.

👉 Meet Cassius and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Color: Mostly white

Mostly white Shelter: Fat Kitty City Humane Society

Phone: (916) 939-3418

A mostly white baby girl who will brighten up any room with her soft coat and kitten energy.

👉 Meet Calleesi and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown/Chocolate

Brown/Chocolate Shelter: Fat Kitty City Humane Society

Phone: (916) 939-3418

A brown/chocolate baby boy with a royal name, hoping for a fairy-tale ending in a forever home.

👉 Meet Prince Charming and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown/Chocolate (mostly)

Brown/Chocolate (mostly) Shelter: Fat Kitty City Humane Society

Phone: (916) 939-3418

A brown/chocolate kitten boy, just the right age to grow up with your family.

👉 Meet Cameron and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Color: Black (all)

Black (all) Shelter: Fat Kitty City Humane Society

Phone: (916) 939-3418

A sleek all-black baby girl, ready to bring a little magic and a lot of love into your home.

👉 Meet Spirit and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Color: Black (all)

Black (all) Shelter: Fat Kitty City Humane Society

Phone: (916) 939-3418

An all-black baby boy who would love a safe indoor life, toys, and a warm lap.

👉 Meet Spooks and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near El Dorado Hills, CA, please consider adopting one of these kittens or sharing their links with friends and neighbors. To ask about adoption fees, vaccines, or spay/neuter status, call Fat Kitty City Humane Society at (916) 939-3418.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.