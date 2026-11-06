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🐱 Playful El Dorado Hills Kittens Ready for Adoption
El Dorado Hills has some very sweet kittens looking for loving homes. All are Domestic Shorthair babies currently with Fat Kitty City Humane Society.
Shy Di
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Female
- Color: Gray/Blue (mostly)
- Shelter: Fat Kitty City Humane Society
- Phone: (916) 939-3418
A tiny gray-blue girl who’s still very young and ready to grow up in a safe, indoor home.
👉 Meet Shy Di and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Cooza
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brown/Chocolate (mostly)
- Shelter: Fat Kitty City Humane Society
- Phone: (916) 939-3418
A brown/chocolate baby girl who would love a cozy spot on your couch and a family to call her own.
👉 Meet Cooza and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Cassius
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brown/Chocolate (mostly)
- Shelter: Fat Kitty City Humane Society
- Phone: (916) 939-3418
A young brown/chocolate boy, the perfect age to learn your home’s routines and bond closely with his people.
👉 Meet Cassius and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Calleesi
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Female
- Color: Mostly white
- Shelter: Fat Kitty City Humane Society
- Phone: (916) 939-3418
A mostly white baby girl who will brighten up any room with her soft coat and kitten energy.
👉 Meet Calleesi and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Prince Charming
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brown/Chocolate
- Shelter: Fat Kitty City Humane Society
- Phone: (916) 939-3418
A brown/chocolate baby boy with a royal name, hoping for a fairy-tale ending in a forever home.
👉 Meet Prince Charming and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Cameron
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brown/Chocolate (mostly)
- Shelter: Fat Kitty City Humane Society
- Phone: (916) 939-3418
A brown/chocolate kitten boy, just the right age to grow up with your family.
👉 Meet Cameron and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Spirit
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black (all)
- Shelter: Fat Kitty City Humane Society
- Phone: (916) 939-3418
A sleek all-black baby girl, ready to bring a little magic and a lot of love into your home.
👉 Meet Spirit and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Spooks
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black (all)
- Shelter: Fat Kitty City Humane Society
- Phone: (916) 939-3418
An all-black baby boy who would love a safe indoor life, toys, and a warm lap.
👉 Meet Spooks and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in or near El Dorado Hills, CA, please consider adopting one of these kittens or sharing their links with friends and neighbors. To ask about adoption fees, vaccines, or spay/neuter status, call Fat Kitty City Humane Society at (916) 939-3418.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
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