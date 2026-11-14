⚠️ Check EID emails sent after Nov. 12 — they may not have arrived

El Dorado Irrigation District (EID) was affected by a Microsoft email outage that started at 9:39 a.m. PT on Nov. 12.

If you emailed EID on or after that time and haven’t received a reply, your message may not have gone through.

EID asks you to either:

Resend your email , or

, or Contact them by phone or in person during office hours.

Office hours: Monday–Thursday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Phone lines are open until 4 p.m.

EID is monitoring Microsoft’s updates until the issue is fully fixed and thanks customers for their patience.