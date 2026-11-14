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El Dorado County
⚠️ EID email outage may have blocked messages after Nov. 12
13 days ago
⚠️ Check EID emails sent after Nov. 12 — they may not have arrived
El Dorado Irrigation District (EID) was affected by a Microsoft email outage that started at 9:39 a.m. PT on Nov. 12.
If you emailed EID on or after that time and haven’t received a reply, your message may not have gone through.
EID asks you to either:
- Resend your email, or
- Contact them by phone or in person during office hours.
Office hours: Monday–Thursday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Phone lines are open until 4 p.m.
EID is monitoring Microsoft’s updates until the issue is fully fixed and thanks customers for their patience.
More Info: Email disruption affecting customer messages | New...
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